Judge grants relief to run-away ULS president Ssemakadde

The High Court in Kampala has given self-exiled president of the Uganda Law Society Isaac Ssemakadde temporary relief by halting the execution of his arrest warrant.

The warrant has been hovering over his head in connection with the allegations that he insulted the modesty of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Justice Jane Frances Abodo.

Presiding judge Paul Gadenya Wolimbwa reasoned that in the interest of justice, the arrest warrant against Mr Ssemakadde is halted pending the determination of an appeal before the High Court.

“In the interest of justice, I find it justifiable to grant a stay to safeguard the applicant’s (Mr Ssemakadde) right to liberty while the revision is underway. This would ensure a fair process for both parties without the threat of serious consequences,” the judge ruled on April 10.

He added: “The balance of convenience tilts in favour of the application being granted.

The Chief Magistrate’s Court of Buganda Road is directed to stay proceedings in Uganda (Private Prosecution by Byamazima Joshua and Tonny Tumukunde) V Isaac Kimaze Ssemakadde, Buganda Road Chief Magistrates’ Criminal Case No. 913 of 2024, pending the determination of Isaac Kimaze Ssemakadde V Uganda (Private Prosecution by Byamazima Joshua and Tonny Tumukunde), Criminal Revision Case No. 002 of 2025.”

On March 19, Buganda Road Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi issued an international arrest warrant against Mr Ssemakadde after he did not turn up in court despite numerous criminal summonses.

“The prosecutors have applied for an international warrant of arrest. Given that the accused (Mr Ssemakadde) is reportedly on the run and has disregarded earlier court orders to appear, I hereby issue an international warrant of arrest to be served by Interpol,” Magistrate Kayizzi ordered.

The complaint against Mr Ssemakadde was filed by private prosecutors Tonny Tumukunde and Joshua Byamazima.

According to the charge sheet, it is alleged that on November 18, 2024, Mr Ssemakadde insulted DPP Abodo while attending a function organised by Opposition Peoples’ Front for Freedom at their Katonga Road-based offices in Kampala by allegedly referring to her as “a dimwit, and a shameless careerist”.

Mr Ssemakadde had run to the High Court, seeking to challenge the private prosecution against him before the Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court.

In his application for revision before the High Court, he questions the legality, correctness, and regularity of the proceedings in the lower court.

Mr Ssemakadde argues that in the absence of the testimony of the alleged victim, Justice Abodo, there is no reasonable and probable cause to believe that the proposed offence was committed.

He also argues that the complaint on oath and supporting affidavit do not disclose the commission of the proposed offence, and also that the proposed offence is manifestly victim-centred.

Though the High Court Criminal Division has given some relief to Mr Ssemakadde, there is a separate ruling of the Civil Division of the High Court whose orders still stand to have Mr Ssemakadde arrested and taken to Luzira prison to serve two years for contempt of court.

On February 14, Justice Musa Ssekaana (then head of the Civil Division of the High Court), found Mr Ssemakadde guilty of contempt of court for his alleged consistent derogatory, scandalous attacks directed at judicial officers on his social media platforms.

The order for his arrest and the eventual jailing were made when Mr Ssemakadde was out of the country, and the same haven’t been effected due to his absence.

About Ssemakadde

On September 18, 2024, during campaigns to head the Uganda Law Society, candidate, Isaac Ssemakadde (pictured) pledged advocacy for decolonisation, demilitarisation and digital transformation to change the law sector once voted as ULS president.

Over the years, he has carved out his career path as a human rights defender who has chosen to work and live differently from everyone else, away from the traditional norms, branding himself as a ‘‘legal rebel’’ on his X handle.

According to the ULS website, the ULS president is among the ten members who compose the Uganda Law Society Executive Council (Council), a policy organ.