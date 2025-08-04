Judge makes two-sided call in Crane Bank vs dfcu case

The High Court of England and Wales has delivered a two-sided decision in the ongoing legal battle in London between Crane Bank Ltd (CBL) and dfcu Bank.

Lawyers representing dfcu had sought to amend their pleadings to make factual references to a PricewaterhouseCoopers forensic review, which alleged widespread mismanagement and accounting improprieties in the closed Crane Bank.

Lawyers representing Crane Bank, however, sought to block all references to the PWC report.

“I have decided that permission to make the amendments to which objection is made should partly be granted, and partly refused,” presiding judge Paul Stanley KC said in his ruling delivered on July 24.

“I refuse the permission in so far as the amendments do or may purport to incorporate, as factual allegations that dfcu will prove at trial, conclusions set out in two reports prepared by a third party. I grant permission in so far as they seek to rely on the existence or terms of those reports, but without alleging that the reports are correct.”

The gist of Crane Bank’s argument in the case is that the takeover of its management by Bank of Uganda in 2016 and subsequent sale to dfcu was part of a corrupt scheme.

The PWC report, which was commissioned by the Bank of Uganda, is part of dfcu’s rebuttal that BoU, as the banking industry regulator, acted properly given the state of Crane Bank’s finances and alleged mismanagement.

Crane Bank’s lawyers had applied to the court to object to how dfcu’s lawyers were proposing to plead the reports as a way of alleging that PWC’s conclusions are facts that the trial judge should find.

Justice Stanley said: “I agree with the claimants that the inclusion of any reference to the PWC reports here simply obscures the real issues.

I shall not, therefore, give permission to make that amendment.” However, the judge agreed to a separate amendment in which dfcu Bank had pleaded that CBL had a high level of non-performing loans.

“As at 31 March 2016, CBL had a high level of non-performing loans (‘NPLs’) amounting to Shs243.6b or 21.44 percent of the total credit portfolio, and accounting for a significant proportion of the total NPLs in the Ugandan banking sector as a whole,” he noted.

“In this case, I see no legitimate objection to the amendment as drafted. True, dfcu seems to have derived its allegation from the PWC reports, but (precisely because it is not necessary to explain where an allegation comes from) that does not matter. The allegation, for whatever it is worth, is simply a factual allegation that dfcu can make. I shall, therefore, grant permission for this amendment.”

Background

On 20 October 2016, Bank of Uganda placed Crane Bank, then the country’s third-largest bank, under “statutory management” because it was “a significantly undercapitalised institution and posed a systemic risk to the stability of the financial system”.

The Central Bank warned that, “… the continuation of [CBL]’s activities in its then current form was detrimental to the interests of its depositors”. On January 24, 2017, CBL was placed into receivership, and the following day, the Bank of Uganda, as receiver, agreed to transfer most of CBL’s assets and liabilities to dfcu Bank.

On June 30, 2017, Crane Bank Limited filed a commercial case before the High Court, Commercial Division in Uganda seeking to recover over Shs397b from the bank owner and director, Sudhir Ruparelia, accusing him of misappropriating the funds.

The allegations were, however, not put to the test because on August 29, 2019, Justice David Wangutusi ruled that Crane Bank had lost its legal power to sue or be sued as soon as it was placed under receivership.

The Court of Appeal upheld the decision and Crane Bank later withdrew an appeal it had lodged at the Supreme Court. The substantive arguments in the case are expected to be heard and determined when the trial starts next year.