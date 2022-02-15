Judge refuses to step down in case involving Deputy Speaker

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among.

By  Veronica Kayaga

Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Matovu is one of the two men who were last month arrested by security personnel and charged in connection with tarnishing the name of Ms Among via social media.

The head of the High Court Civil Division in Kampala, Justice Musa Ssekaana, has refused to step down from a case involving Deputy Speaker Anita Among regarding alleged torture.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.