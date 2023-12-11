Judge reveals how Busoga royal wedding was cleared

The Iganga Resident High Court Judge, Justice David Batema, has revealed how the royal wedding between Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope IV and Ms Jovia Mutesi was pulled off amid court injunction threats.

The couple tied the knot on November 18 in Jinja City. Before the wedding, Church of Uganda was hit by court injunction threats from Ms Anna Alison, through her United Kingdom (UK)-based lawyers.

Ms Alison alleged that she got married to the Kyabazinga in 2016 and had not divorced her.

Later, Mugerwa and Partners Advocates and Solicitors, acting on behalf of Ms Anna Alison, sought the Church of Uganda’s intervention to stop the wedding because the Kyabazinga was legally married to her.

However, the Katuukiro of Busoga Kingdom, Dr Joseph Muvawala, refuted the allegations.

Now, Justice Batema, who was allegedly directly involved in the mediation process to convince the Church to preside over the wedding, said the matter became “complicated” when top religious leaders had declined to be part of the function.

“The Church of Uganda had believed social media reports about the Kyabazinga’s alleged first marriage and it took us about two to three meetings, all held under tension, to convince the Archbishop [Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu] to preside over the wedding,’’ Justice Batema said last Friday.

Investigations

He said they looked for all evidence to convince the Church to conduct the wedding.

The wedding was eventually conducted by Archbishop Kaziimba, but only after some facts were presented before him, including contacting Mr Aldo Okot, a United Kingdom (UK)-based lawyer, to investigate whether the civil wedding ever took place in Portsmouth, London.

“He [Mr Okot] went to the registrar and confirmed that there was no such a marriage,’’ Justice Batema said.

He added that the number on the alleged marriage certificate provided by Ms Alison’s lawyers was also fake as it had no marriage certificate attached.

“It only had the serial number, which was also fake. According to our investigations, that is not the way numbers are serialised in the UK,’’ he said.

Justice Batema added that they also established that the Kyabazinga was in the UK in 2015, not 2016 as alleged by Ms Alison.

Meanwhile, lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi on November 20 filed a suit at Jinja Magistrates’ Court challenging the wedding as “illegal”.