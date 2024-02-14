Judge’s absence delays trial of socialite Sipapa, wife

The trial of jailed Kampala socialite and businessman Charles Olimu, commonly known as Sipapa, has been delayed by the High Court for a month.

Olimu is jointly charged with his wife Shamira Rukia Nakiyemba.

On Wednesday, Sipapa appeared at the High Court for hearing of the case in which they are facing 13 charges of aggravated robbery and money laundering.

However, their case was adjourned to March 11 after trial judge Micheal Elubu was indisposed because he is handling another criminal session in Mukono.

Meanwhile, prosecution indicated to court that they will be presenting a set of forensic exhibits and documents detailing the crime scene.

Prosecutors recently told court that they have gathered sufficient evidence to pin Sipapa and wife in regards to the alleged robbery of about Shs1.6billion from South Sudanese businessman Jacob Arok Nul Mayendit.

The state contends that they have evidence to prove that Sipapa, a businessman dealing in gold, cars and promoter of musicians and Nakiyemba a designer and others still at large on the night of August 29,- 2022 engaged in money laundering in Kampala.

Prosecution further alleges that the duo robbed a one Mul and Mary Ateng of about Shs1.6 billion, two mobile phones, a 75-inch flat screen and an apple MacBook among others- and immediately before or after, used a substance on Arok which rendered them unconscious.

During investigations, detectives tracked an iCloud signal from one of the alleged stolen iPhones that led them to the socialite’s home at Kityo close in Buwate in Kira Division, Wakiso District.

Occupants told detectives that the home belonged to Sipapa, who was not at home and thorough search was conducted in the presence of Nakiyimba, and exhibits of evidential material, allegedly stolen from the home of Arok recovered.

They include about Shs267million, four iPhones, three laptops, gold jewelry, an iPhone charger and a Mac pro charger.

Also recovered were two registration number plates, UBG 025B and UBA 023U.

In addition, an assortment of car accessories was recovered. They include two amplifiers, six tool boxes, four sports vims, a rear car seat, 12 headlights, indicators, jeep bumper, V8 bumper, V8 rear boot doors, bonnet, three radiators, four inner door shutters, V8 rear boot doors and seven grills.

Two cars; a jeep and Audi, without registration plates had been resprayed with a red color and found in the compound.

According to the evidence on record, the accused on August 30, 2022 purchased a brand-new air compressor that was being used to re-spray the jeep in their compound for purposes of concealing and disguising ownership and true source of the car and this was done between 1 and 3rd September 2022 a few days after the robbery.

It is prosecution evidence that after learning that they were wanted by the police, the two accused with the intention of hiding and concealing the vehicles, plucked off stickers labeled Sipapa and handed over three vehicles which included the Jeep, Land Rover and numberless Land Cruiser to a one Elizabeth Kobusingye.