Judge withdraws from case against Minister Mayanja

A High Court judge has withdrawn from handling a case that seeks orders to subject State Minister for Lands Sam Mayanja to a mental medical examination.

Justice Esta Nabayo of the Civil Division ordered that the case file in which herbalist David Ssenfuka is seeking orders to direct the Executive Director of Butabika National Mental Referral Hospital boss to subject the minister to a mental test be taken back to the registrar for reallocation.

“This case file shall be sent to the registry for reallocation because I am not comfortable handling it,” the judge said on Friday.

Related Minister seeks prayers to protect bibanja holders National

The judge’s directive came after Mr Ssenfuka’s lawyers appeared in court for the hearing of the application that seeks for orders subjecting the minister to a mental examination.

In February, Mr Ssenfuka petitioned the court, seeking its orders to direct Butabika hospital to conduct a mental examination on the minister to rule out possible mental sickness.

Mr Ssenfuka claimed the conduct of the minister in handling different land wrangles where the former is involved and the orders the latter has made are irrational.

Some of the minister’s orders being questioned by the petitioner include ordering for the arrest of some people at the locus and promising to cause the immediate firing of police officers.

In his affidavit, Mr Ssenfuka contends that he was emotionally impacted by the impudence of Mr Mayanja against him in the public forum and as a result, he approached his relatives to probe his mental stability.

“…That the Hon Sam Mayanja’s relatives declined to cooperate with me to have their kin voluntarily examined and if deemed necessary admitted and treated of any identifiable mental illness as supposition thrived,” reads in part the court document.

Adding…” I was moved to petition for the involuntary examination and if necessary the admission and treatment of the Hon Sam Mayanja before the Executive Director of Butabika National Mental Referral Hospital whose mental health unit is obliged to cause an involuntary examination of a subject suspected of a mental illness.”

Court heard that after a reasonable passage of time without any notification from Butabika Hospital as to whether any step had been taken to invite Mr Mayanja for the involuntary examination, Mr Ssenfuka wrote a second letter to consider his concerns without neglect.

However, there was no indication that Butabika had taken action. According to Mr Ssenfuka, there is no a Mental Health Review Board or Tribunal to which he can appeal so as to examine the minister.

“There is reasonable cause for concern that the Hon Sam Mayanja has repeatedly made unwise decisions that have put him at the risk of harm, abuse, ridicule or exploitation and has made particularly unwise decisions that are obviously irrational and out of character,” reads the court documents.