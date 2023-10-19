Judgement day in social worker Nagirinya murder case

Court will this morning deliver judgement in the case in which six people are accused of killing former social worker Maria Nagirinya and her driver.

High Court Judge Isaac Muwata is set to deliver the judgement following a nearly ten months trial of the suspects who were indicted following the 2019 double murder.

The accused are Coporiyamu Kasolo, Lubega alias Etoo alias Manomano alias Rasta, Nasif Kalyango alias Muwonge, Hassan Kiseka alias Masadda, Sharif Mpanga alias Shafiq and Sadat Katerega alias Baros.

The suspects are accused of six counts of murder, kidnap and aggravated robbery of Nagirinya a former employee of Community Integrated Development Initiative, and her driver, Ronald Kitayimbwa.

On September 19, two court assessors, Ms Sharp Mutoni and Mr Simon Okongo asked the court to convict the suspects reasoning that the six are liable both individually and collectively because the kidnap, murder, and robbery were done during the unlawful purpose.

An assessor is a member of the public with no legal training and is provided for under criminal trials and always gives their unbinding opinion to court before it proceeds to deliver its final verdict.

"..we are of the opinion that at all the occasions, the accused persons were rightly placed at the respective scenes of crime and the prosecution proved that they participated in the commission of the offenses they are indicted with," said Ms Mutonyi in the joint opinion submitted to court.

Prosecution led by Mr Jonathan Muwaganya and Timothy Amerit alleges that on August 28, 2016 the accused and others still at large, at Nabisasiro zone in Rubaga and Mukono District kidnapped Nagirinya and Kitayimbwa and murdered them.