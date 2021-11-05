Prime

Judges irked by delayed justice

Supreme Court judges head for a session at the court on March 18. PHOTO | ABUBAKER LUBOWA

By  ANTHONY WESAKA

What you need to know:

  • The justices  also reminded the investigating and prosecuting bodies to ensure they conduct speedy trials as stipulated by the Constitution.

Three Justices of the Court of Appeal are aggrieved at the delayed dispensation of justice in the country. 
Justices — Fredrick Egonda Ntende, Catherine Bamugemereire and Christopher Madrama — expressed their concern on Wednesday while giving  Mr Dennis Sseremba a clean bill of health. Mr Sseremba had served one third of a 30-year custodial sentence following his conviction.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.