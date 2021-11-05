Judges irked by delayed justice

Three Justices of the Court of Appeal are aggrieved at the delayed dispensation of justice in the country.

Justices — Fredrick Egonda Ntende, Catherine Bamugemereire and Christopher Madrama — expressed their concern on Wednesday while giving Mr Dennis Sseremba a clean bill of health. Mr Sseremba had served one third of a 30-year custodial sentence following his conviction.

“Before we take leave of this case, we must note that we are gripped with some measures of angst over the delays in our criminal justice system. The offences in this matter were committed in 2012 and the accused persons were taken into custody almost immediately,” the judges observed.

They added: “A trial occurred five years later in which the appellant (Sseremba) was convicted and the other accused persons acquitted and released. The appellant has spent another five years in custody before his appeal was heard.

After 10 years in custody, he is told: ‘you were wrongly convicted’.”

The justices also reminded the investigating and prosecuting bodies to ensure they conduct speedy trials as stipulated by the Constitution.

“This type of delay is ruinous and unjust to anyone’s life caught up in the criminal justice system of our country. It behooves those responsible for this state of affairs to change course and return to the promise of our constitution of speedy trials,” they held.

Mr Sseremba had in 2012 — along with three others — been indicted on two counts of aggravated robbery.

He was essentially accused of robbing Mr Ibrahim Siboniyo of Shs17m.

Mr Sseremba was also alleged to have used a deadly weapon (iron bars) to hit his victim at Park Cell in Hoima District on June 20, 2012.

Upon undergoing trial before the High Court, Sseremba’s co-accused were found innocent and freed.

However, he was found guilty and sentenced to 30 years in prison. He appealed the decision, leading to his acquittal on Wednesday.

Ruling

In their ruling, the judges held that it was not enough for the court to rely on the sole testimony of the victim to convict Sseremba.

“In his judgment, the learned trial judge did not discuss the inconsistency in Siboniyo’s police statement vis a vis his testimony in court. While in his first statement to the police on the night of the incident, he stated that he had not recognised the assailants and his co-accused persons at the trial. This inconsistency was not minor,” the Justices ruled.