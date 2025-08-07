Judgment for 46 NRM poll petitions ready

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Election Disputes Tribunal has published a list of the initial batch of petitions that are now ready, marking an important milestone in settling disputes from the party's primary elections held on July 17. According to a statement issued by the tribunal on Wednesday, 46 rulings have been completed and are available for collection at the Tribunal Registry on Kyadondo Road, Kampala. Speaking to journalists, the tribunal chairperson, Mr John Musiime, mentioned that where email addresses were submitted, soft copies would be sent to the respective parties and their legal representatives.

“This marks a major milestone in the work of the tribunal, which began sittings on July 29. In our previous statement, we promised transparency, fairness, and efficiency in handling these matters. Today's release fulfils that promise,” the tribunal said. Out of over 426 petitions filed by aggrieved party members nationwide, the 46 completed rulings represent the first wave of decisions. Mr Musiime clarified that rulings are being issued on a rolling basis and that more decisions will be released in the coming days. Each case was adjudicated after a thorough consideration of evidence and submissions by the parties involved.

The decisions were made following the NRM Election Regulations, the relevant legal framework, and the principles of natural justice. The NRM Electoral Commission conducted the party’s parliamentary primaries last month, leading to a wave of petitions from aspirants citing irregularities such as voter fraud and illegal nominations. The tribunal’s role is to resolve these disputes before the party finalises endorsements for flagbearers in the 2026 general elections. The party decided not to disclose the outcomes of the ruling until the aggrieved parties are notified, planning to share with the media later in the evening, but this did not happen.



