Judicial officers make case for side businesses

Judicial officers have written a proposal to Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, seeking his support to start up a joint multi-billion investment project to boost their incomes.

In their January 30 letter seen by Monitor, the judicial officers argue that the investment project will transform the Judiciary from a “consumptive to a productive one.”

“…This project will engender financial stability for judicial officers and staff, among others, in line with national objectives and directive principles of state policy on social and economic development in Uganda’s constitution,” reads in part the proposal signed by Mr Godfrey Kaweesa.

“The Judiciary shall be transformed from a largely consumptive entity of the National Budget to a productive one. The purpose of this communication, therefore, is to officially notify you about the project and to seek your support and that of the Judiciary Council, top management, the Judicial Service Commission, and all relevant organs of government.” the proposal further read.

The judicial officers, who by practice and by nature of their job are not supposed to have a side business, contend that President Museveni has always championed the idea of investment for Uganda.

Investment projects

Some of the investment projects that the judicial officers are looking at are cooking oil production, soap making, plastic manufacturing, mineral water production, paper manufacturing, environmental conservation (recycling plants), and grain storage.

The other proposals are foam manufacturing, garments manufacturing, and hospitals.

According to the judicial officers, they have so far identified two investors who have agreed to inject initial capital; Uganda Asalalamaal Ltd and Shofrak Investment Ltd.

“These have agreed to inject the initial $7 million for the project to commence. The initial project cost is approximately $10 million, projected to generate an annual net profit of approximately Shs20b, which will be applied to shareholders accordingly,” the proposal states in part.

“It’s projected that the investor shall initially contribute $7 million but with the potential to raise the stake to 100 million depending on developments, on the one part and the judicial officers and staff contributing $3 million on the other part,” it adds.