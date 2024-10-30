Judicial Service Commission appoints 25 magistrates
What you need to know:
- The appointments are expected to enhance the Judiciary’s operational capacity.
The Judicial Service Commission (JSC), in exercise of its constitutional mandate, has appointed 25 judicial officers to the lower bench aimed at improving the administration of justice.
According to the media statement released on Wednesday, the appointments comprise 12 acting chief magistrates appointed for a one year, seven senior principal magistrates grade 1, four principal magistrates grade 1, and two senior magistrates grade 1, appointed in substantive capacity.
“These appointments will enhance the Judiciary’s operational capacity and will improve the administration of Justice in the country,” reads in part the JSC statement.
Attached is the list of the appointees
|Acting Chief Magistrates
No.
Name
1
H/W Nambatya Irene
2
H/W Ojok Tonny Obonyo
3
H/W Okwonga Stella Paculal
4
H/W Lumunye Timothy
5
H/W Longoli Mathew
6
H/W Asiimwe Abert
7
H/W Gimugu Kabiri Kenneth
8
H/W Nassozi Rehema Ssebowa
9
H/W Birungi Phionah
10
H/W Kirya Martins
11
Kwesiga Joseph
12
Ndagire Patricia
Senior principal magistrates grade 1
No.
Name
1
H/W Nsobya Ronald Kamya
2
H/W Nambozo Sanula
3
H/W Aisu Nicholas
4
H/W Watyekere George Wakubona
5
H/W Basajjabalaba Jalia
6
H/W Khaukha Paul
7
H/WJatiko Winnie Nankya
Principle magistrates grade 1
No.
Name
1
H/W Tiyo Jonathan
2
H/W Kasule Sumaya Rutahirwe
3
H/W Turibamwe Christine
4
H/W Akello Irene
Senior magistrates grade 1
No.
Name
1
H/W Karamagi Pamela May
2
Osillo Okoth Jacob Israel