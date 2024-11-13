Judicial Service Commission appoints 25 more magistrates

The appointments are expected to enhance the Judiciary’s operational capacity.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC), in exercise of its constitutional mandate, has appointed 25 judicial officers to the lower bench aimed at improving the administration of justice.

According to the media statement released on Wednesday, the appointments comprise 12 acting chief magistrates appointed for a one year, seven senior principal magistrates grade 1, four principal magistrates grade 1, and two senior magistrates grade 1, appointed in substantive capacity.

Some of the newly appointed magistrates (L-R): Irene Nambatya, Sanula Nambozo and Timothy Lumunye. PHOTO/COMBO

Related

“These appointments will enhance the Judiciary’s operational capacity and will improve the administration of Justice in the country,” reads in part the JSC statement.

Attached is the list of the appointees

Acting Chief Magistrates No. Name 1 H/W Nambatya Irene 2 H/W Ojok Tonny Obonyo 3 H/W Okwonga Stella Paculal 4 H/W Lumunye Timothy 5 H/W Longoli Mathew 6 H/W Asiimwe Abert 7 H/W Gimugu Kabiri Kenneth 8 H/W Nassozi Rehema Ssebowa 9 H/W Birungi Phionah 10 H/W Kirya Martins 11 Kwesiga Joseph 12 Ndagire Patricia

Senior principal magistrates grade 1 No. Name 1 H/W Nsobya Ronald Kamya 2 H/W Nambozo Sanula 3 H/W Aisu Nicholas 4 H/W Watyekere George Wakubona 5 H/W Basajjabalaba Jalia 6 H/W Khaukha Paul 7 H/WJatiko Winnie Nankya

Principle magistrates grade 1 No. Name 1 H/W Tiyo Jonathan 2 H/W Kasule Sumaya Rutahirwe 3 H/W Turibamwe Christine 4 H/W Akello Irene

Senior magistrates grade 1 No. Name 1 H/W Karamagi Pamela May 2 Osillo Okoth Jacob Israel