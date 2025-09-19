Judge and be judged: Judiciary as a check on Executive at crossroads

The disappearance of former Chief Justice Benedicto Kiwanuka by armed soldiers 53 years ago on Sunday remains one of Uganda’s biggest political mysteries. Since 2015, the Judiciary has been convening a memorial lecture, brought forward to today, to honour him as a beacon of “justice, courage, and integrity.”

Kiwanuka’s spirit, however, must be turning in the ether about the current meltdown in Uganda’s political space. From crumbling rule of law, abductions or disappearances of civilians, detentions in safe houses, human rights abuses by security agencies, long detention of Opposition supporters without trial, a pliant Judiciary and Legislature, name it.

For the Judiciary, the moment cannot be more poignant. Two of their own, Supreme Court Justice Esther Kisaakye and Mr Isaac Ssemakadde, the president of Uganda Law Society (ULS), the Bar Association for lawyers in Uganda, are in exile. Several “political” prisoners are in jail for months, some over flimsy charges, and their right to bail has been denied variously. In contrast, individuals charged with serious criminal offences are granted bail in a trice. Accused persons have been wheeled to courts severely tortured and maimed by rogue security operatives but are sent to remand instead of hospitals. Activists accused of disturbing the peace—abusing—the country’s VIPs have been handed lengthy and disproportionate sentences.

In everyday parlance, critics have argued that the third arm of government is in crisis mode. “Some say that there is a crisis in the Judiciary. Some are not happy with the way judicial officers are appointed. There is a lot of criticism that comes as a result. My own view is that we need to start asking hard questions. How many judicial officers do we have? How many judicial officers do we have, right? And compare that to the 48, almost 50 million Ugandans,” argued Dr Daniel Ruhweza, the head of the Department of Law and Jurisprudence at Makerere University’s School of Law. “But I am also aware that the Judiciary is literally overwhelmed. Yes, there will always be bad apples that are called corrupt or that have made judgments that are poor or that have been appointed under questionable terms. All that is there,” he said.

The ULS is currently butting heads with the Attorney General (AG) in the Constitutional Court over legal questions concerning the composition and operations of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), which is charged with the appointment, discipline, and removal of judicial officers, following the appointment of Justice Dr Douglas Singiza as its chairperson on February 25. In the suit, the ULS had also challenged the designation of Justice Jane Kajuga as acting Principal Judge (PJ) by Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, in the same contentious fashion of appointing High Court judges in an acting capacity by the President. Last month, President Museveni named Justice Jane Francis Abodo as the substantive PJ.

In dire straits

The ULS is also seeking interpretation and guidance on a range of issues concerning the proper application of the Constitution in relation to the JSC, including whether section 13(7) of the Judicial Service Act, which allows the JSC to act despite the absence of a member or a vacancy, can apply to a situation where the JSC is yet to be fully constituted as required by Article 146 of the Constitution, Parliament’s omission to prescribe a time limit for which the JSC can operate despite a vacancy arising under Article 146(7) of the Constitution, and the constitutionality of section 28 of the Judicial Service Act by which Parliament delegated its constitutional duty to the JSC to make laws for regulating its functions.

In response, the AG, the government’s chief legal adviser, averred that the issues raised in the petition are frivolous, misconceived, and bereft of questions that warrant interpretation by the Constitutional Court. The AG, however, concurred that the regulations do indeed exclude soliciting and receiving bribes and abuse of judicial authority as grounds for removal of judicial officers, although maintained that this was an inadvertent error. A new hearing date for the petition is yet to be fixed. From South Africa, Lesotho, Uganda, Zimbabwe to Kenya, the appointment of judges in an acting capacity subject to confirmation after a specified period has been red-flagged as problematic for the administration of justice as appointees make decisions that lack impartiality or are lopsided, especially in cases that have a bearing on substantive appointment.

The Executive has variously defended the arrangement as determined by budgetary constraints and as good for assessing the appointees’ suitability before being confirmed. Nonetheless, the arrangement continues to raise eyebrows as some appointees who acted in cases where the Executive has vested interests were ping-ponged for confirmation. This, against the backdrop of their senior—deserving, rational, and uncompromising on principles--colleagues on the bench being overlooked for promotions while cadre judges advance quickly from High Court to the Supreme Court, or being reassigned to head other branches of the Judiciary. The list of names is long.

The Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Norbert Mao argued that the Judiciary largely remains independent, notwithstanding some issues like corruption which are hard to deal with because the complainants don’t want to come forward. “I have talked to many judges and as a matter of fact the President does not interfere in their work and I was shocked. I used to think the President would, for instance, be calling the DPP, telling them how to conduct cases,” he said. He, however, added that people have a right to be angry and paranoid about the Judiciary for issues like backlog even in criminal trials where accused individuals have been on remand for years. He said they are also continuously improving services such as opening Court of Appeal circuits outside Kampala and mainstreaming alternative dispute resolution.

In the grand scheme of things, the judicature laws are silent about criteria for promotions and timelines. For instance, Article 133 prescribes the Chief Justice (CJ) as the head of the Judiciary in whose absence for the stated reasons the Deputy Chief Justice (DCJ) shall take charge, paving the way for Justice Steven Kavuma to hold the fort as acting DCJ between April 2013 to March 2015 when he was confirmed until retirement in September 2017, while there was no substantive CJ from March 2013 when Justice Benjamin Odoki retired to March 2015 when Justice Bart Katureebe was appointed.

Blurred lines

Critics argue that judicature laws and regulations spell no criteria for the promotion of judges on the upper bench, from High Court to Court of Appeal to the Supreme Court. It happens at the discretion of the President with input from the JSC. This has lowered morale as many senior judges have stagnated at different levels or are routinely rotated from Kampala to upcountry stations, while others climb meteorically. Elsewhere, in South Africa, and increasingly in Kenya, judicial vacancies are advertised, a system that judicial reformers want introduced in Uganda.

For the High Court, candidates sit JSC interviews after which the successful candidates are forwarded to the President for appointment. However, it is not uncommon to hear phrases like “name[s] were rejected” without knowing whether on political, religious, ethics, or other grounds. The JSC itself established under Article 146 of the Constitution, to recruit judicial officers and regulate their conduct, is currently in limbo without the membership of the ULS after the then High Court Judge Musa Ssekaana issued an injunction in December 2024 stopping the bar from holding elections for its representatives to the body.

The Justice Benjamin Odoki-Constitutional Commission report submitted in December 1992 detailed that Ugandans preferred a composite JSC different from the one prescribed in Article 90 of the 1967 Republic Constitution, with four members; the Chief Justice as the chairperson, the chairperson of the Public Service Commission, a High Court judge, and a lay member recommended by the prime minister. The Odoki Commission recommended the expansion of the JSC membership to nine; the Chief Justice as chairperson, the PJ, the Attorney General, three ULS members, a lay person who is not a lawyer, and two members of the Public Service Commission, to among others, advise the President on the appointment and removal of justices of the upper bench (from High Court to Supreme Court/Registrars/Deputy registrars), appoint and discipline judicial officers of the lower bench (Chief Magistrate to Grade one) and other staff (clerks, etc).

While the regulations detail the removal of justices of the upper bench, there are not spelled out punishments for bad behaviour and insubordination that do not necessarily warrant removal. This has allowed, among others, insubordination to thrive as some judges take forever to write or issue judgments even for straightforward cases. Thirty years down the road, subject to Article 150 (2) Parliament was supposed to enact a law for regulating and facilitating the discharge by the President and JSC of their functions under Chapter Eight, which establishes an independent Judiciary, but it has never happened.

Rather, the JSC has since assumed all functions while the President appoints both the body’s chairperson and vice-chairperson without competition nor clear guidelines. For instance, the JSC deputy chairperson Justice Rosette Comfort Kania was sworn in office in April; she was an acting judge, while she was only confirmed on August 30. Previously, the President initially appointed former judges at the helm of the JSC, whom critics argued did not bring the required vitality. The appointment of judges to key positions such as the JSC chairperson and Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) some have argued also robs the upper bench as the system grapples with a shortage of judges leading to long delays in disposing of cases.

Executive shadow

Mr Mao said the JSC has a methodology of doing its work. “We have hundreds of lawyers and all of them want to be judges because the Judiciary is highly attractive. So When the JSC is recruiting there are certain parameters they follow. So, I am convinced they are doing their work well,” he added. An independent Judiciary is often hailed as one of the most important aspects of the rule of law. Critics argue that that process begins with independence and fairness in appointing judicial officers.

Increasingly, there are voices to reform the judicature laws and regulations in conformity with the 2003 Commonwealth Latimer House Principles, which fortify the relationship and responsibility of separation of powers among the three branches of government to reinforce the independence and impartiality of the Judiciary, that predate both the 1995 Constitution and 1997 Judicial Service Act. However, with President Museveni in power for 39 years, there is consensus that there is Executive overreach over the Judiciary both explicitly and implicitly.

Constitutional law don Busigye Kabumba argued that in the absence of clearly spelled out guidelines, places judicial officers between the rock and a deep blue sea. “So you are a Grade I Magistrate, you want to become a Principal, or a Senior Principal. You are Senior Principal, you want to become chief, want to become a registrar. You want to become a High Court Judge. The appointing authority is Judicial Service Commission, who appoints its panel? So you don’t want to annoy the President if you have such ambitions, but that is one dimension of the crisis. We use these words, and some say we are alarmists, but there’s no other way to describe it,” Dr Kabumba argued.

He added: “Again, as a product of that longevity, you have one person who has appointed all the Supreme Court justices, all the Constitutional Court judges, Court of Appeal judges, and all the High Court judges. That is unnatural, abnormal. It’s abnormal. And appointing the JSC is abnormal. Because it basically means you have, and if you combine that with the fact that the President is still around, you have people who see this person as the person, the way they are appointed and the way they are promoted. They’re not going to do anything.”

However, if a President leaves as the Constitution envisioned in 1995 with term limits that were purged in 2005, whether you are Chief Justice or High Court “you allow work to lead the way even on sensitive subjects” and “it is also a natural check on impunity.” “If National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters, and you know their leader is [Robert] Kyagulanyi, are brought for bail, you don’t have to be careful. You look at the law and balance it with other considerations. But only happens if the President is changing. If there is no end in sight and the next election is a foregone conclusion, the thought is that…..eeeh I want my ka-job,” Dr Busingye said.

About a dozen NUP supporters, including Mr Kyagulanyi’s bodyguards Eddie “Mutwe” Ssebufu and Noah “Mutwe” Mitala are languishing in Kitalya and Luzira prisons on politically motivated charges. Some were initially charged before the Military Court Martial in Makindye but their files were transferred to the civil courts following that January 31 Supreme Court ruling that stripped military courts of powers to try civilians. Despite spending more than 180 days on remands, the courts continue to play politics.

“Judges know the law, Executive knows politics”

The group comprises NUP supporters who were arrested during the last presidential election campaigns, and declined the government’s offer of plea bargain to treachery and illegal possession of explosive devices. Four times Presidential Dr Kizza Besigye and his aide, Mr Obeid Lutale, who were kidnapped in Nairobi last November and slapped with treason charges before the court martial, have thrice applied for bail after their files were transferred to the High Court’s Criminal Division, which has been denied. Their request for the presiding judge to recuse himself from the case also has been denied.

Lawyer Sarah Kasande argued that when citizens lose faith in the ability of the Judiciary to operate independently it leaves the Constitution in a vacuum.

“So if we’re saying that when judges are appointed on an acting basis, something that is clearly unlawful, because it undermines the role, the independence of the Judiciary. We saw that with Lady Justice Faridah Bukirwa, where her contract was not renewed because of a particular decision that she had issued. That sends a chilling effect to other judicial officers, that if I do not toe the line or issue a decision that favours the Executive, then I will not get confirmed,” she said.

The 1995 Constitution underlined an independent Judiciary under Chapter Eight. According to the Odoki report, the branch of government is charged with the responsibility for interpretation and application of the Constitution, and this role should be clearly understood to require the courts to rule upon the constitutionality of acts of the legislature, the Executive, and other governmental bodies.

The Constitution recommended from lower courts at the Magistrate level to the Supreme Court, specialised tribunals to legal aid schemes to administer justice, and other specialised bodies from JSC, Law Reform Commission, among others. All was well until the manoeuvres to remove the presidential term limits started and the friction between the Executive and other arms of government started manifesting openly.

Judges’ salaries

In January 2003, the President sparred with the Judiciary over the exemption of judges’ salaries from taxation. In February 2004, the President Museveni threatened to “shake up the Judiciary” after the government lost a number of cases in the courts. On June 25, 2004, the Constitutional Court ruled against the Referendum (Political Systems) Act 2000, that it was “unconstitutional” after it was passed by Parliament without a quorum.

In a rejoinder in a televised speech on June 27, President Museveni shot back that: “This court has usurped the powers of Parliament, to amend the Constitution. Government will not allow any institution, even court, to usurp the power of the Constitution in any way.” There were even protests across the country against the court’s decision, which prompted a response from CJ Odoki on June 30 asking the government and Ugandans not to intimidate the Judiciary. But those were merely words.

The raids on the High Court on November 16, 2005 and on March 1 , 2007, to rearrest suspected People’s Redemption Army (PRA) members ended the honeymoon. Since then, the Executive has enjoyed an uneasy relationship that also included financial deprivation with the Judiciary. The finances part was addressed only in 2020 when the administration of the Judiciary Act was enacted.

However, the period from 2007 has been marred by endless attacks on the Judiciary by the Executive, whether by the President, Cabinet Ministers or RDCs.

In a 2016 report titled “In Dire Straits? The State of the Judiciary” Centre for Public Interest Law underlined that defiance of court orders by the Executive, repeated criticism of judicial officers by the President and other ugly incidents that indicate the decline in the rule of law. The rest, as they say, is history.

