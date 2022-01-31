Prime

Judiciary braces for mass retirements

By  Anthony Wesaka  &  Precious Delilah

What you need to know:

  • Elsewhere, the judges of the High Court retire upon clocking 65 years. Then those at the lower bench—like registrars and magistrates—retire at 60 years.

At least 13 judicial officers, including five judges, are set to hang their judicial wigs this calendar year after clocking retirement age, Daily Monitor has learnt.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.