Judiciary deploys 48 new magistrates, transfers 17
What you need to know:
Some magistrates have been attached to the chambers of justices and judges following the new judicial structure.
The Judiciary has deployed 48 newly-appointed judicial officers at the rank of Grade One Magistrate to different stations across the country in a bid to take services closer to the people.
Yesterday’s changes have also seen 17 magistrates transferred.
According to a press statement from the Judiciary last evening, in the new deployments, Goma, Kangulumira, Gomba, Mbirizi, Kibuku, Nakisunga, and Lamwo courts have been fully operationalised with Grade One Magistrates.
Similarly, courts at Amuru, Apala, Kalungu, and Bugembe have now received substantive magistrates.
In the first of its kind, some magistrates have been attached to the chambers of justices and judges following the review of the judicial structure that elevated the position of research officers to the position of Grade One Magistrate.
The Chief Registrar, Ms Sarah Langa Siu, said the deployments take immediate effect while the transfers are effective January 1, 2022.
Her office assists the Chief Justice to carry out the management of the Judiciary on a day-today basis and heads registrars and magistrates.
The Chief Registrar is also the official spokesperson of the Judiciary.
LIST OF NEW DEPLOYMENTS
Name
Station
Ms Wemesa Caroline
Iganga
Mr Obol Oroya Conrad
Paidha
Mr Twogyeirwe Joshua
Masaka
Mr Olupot Pascal
Kabale
Ms Ariokot E. Joyce
Lira
Ms Tabaruka Racheal
Kabale
Ms Namankati Annet
Fort Portal
Ms Nassuna Sharon
Ntungamo
Ms Acidri Bridget
Njeru
Mr Matanda A. Hassan
Kibuku
Ms Agelun Winifred
Nabweru
Ms Nangobi Miria Jackie
Kasangati
Ms Avako Specioza
Busia
Ms Nalubowa Mary
Gorretti
Civil Division (Chambers of Justice Emmanuel Baguma)
Mr Tusasirwe Jonard
Bushenyi
Ms Nasasira Bridget
Masaka
Ms Bamukunda C. Clinah
Kiboga
Ms Ayola Angela
Arua
Mr Okiror e. Okwir
Mbarara
Mr Muwonge William
Mbale (Chambers of Lady Justice Margaret Apiny)
Ms Namwanje Rehmur
Luzira
Ms Nakazzi M. Goretti
Mbale
Ms. Murungi Esther
Ibanda
Ms Nyakato Moreen
Kumi
Mr Nyero P. Reagan
Amuru
Mr Magara Robert
Kapchorwa
Ms Akello Rebecca
Supreme Court (Chambers of Lady Justice Percy Tuhaise)
Mr Wamimbi J. William
Apala
Ms Kebirungi N. Joy
Kamuli
Ms Namudiba S. Agnes
Kalungu
Ms Nakibuuka Fiona
Nakisunga
Mr Mayanja P. Mukasa
Bushenyi
Ms Nanyanzi P. P. Mary
Lira
Ms Amongine Eva Oteu
Commercial Court (Chambers of Lady Justice Susan Abinyo)
Mr Akoko P. Synclaire
Otuke
Ms Kemigisha Millicent
Family Division (Chambers of Lady Justice Alice Komuhangi)
Ms Naluyima Victoria
Masindi
Ms Namayanja Victoria
Arua (Chambers of Justice Isah Serunkuma)
Mr Ochieng Yafesi
Jinja
Mr Wakayemba Martin
Rukungirri
Ms Kyoshabire Caroline
Kayunga
Ms Afoyorwoth Winny Epiphany
Bubulo
Mr Babu Waiswa
Kyenjojo
Mr Opio Francis
Lamwo
Mr Busulwa Ivan
Iganga
Ms Agumaasiimwe Damalie
Mityana
Ms Mazimwe Lillian
Bugiri
Ms Musiime Agnes
Jinja