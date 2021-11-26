Judiciary deploys 48 new magistrates, transfers 17

The Judiciary has deployed 48 newly-appointed judicial officers at the rank of Grade One Magistrate to different stations across the country in a bid to take services closer to the people.

Yesterday’s changes have also seen 17 magistrates transferred.

According to a press statement from the Judiciary last evening, in the new deployments, Goma, Kangulumira, Gomba, Mbirizi, Kibuku, Nakisunga, and Lamwo courts have been fully operationalised with Grade One Magistrates.

Similarly, courts at Amuru, Apala, Kalungu, and Bugembe have now received substantive magistrates.

In the first of its kind, some magistrates have been attached to the chambers of justices and judges following the review of the judicial structure that elevated the position of research officers to the position of Grade One Magistrate.

The Chief Registrar, Ms Sarah Langa Siu, said the deployments take immediate effect while the transfers are effective January 1, 2022.

Her office assists the Chief Justice to carry out the management of the Judiciary on a day-today basis and heads registrars and magistrates.

The Chief Registrar is also the official spokesperson of the Judiciary.

LIST OF NEW DEPLOYMENTS



Name

Station

Ms Wemesa Caroline

Iganga

Mr Obol Oroya Conrad

Paidha

Mr Twogyeirwe Joshua

Masaka

Mr Olupot Pascal

Kabale

Ms Ariokot E. Joyce

Lira

Ms Tabaruka Racheal

Kabale

Ms Namankati Annet

Fort Portal

Ms Nassuna Sharon

Ntungamo

Ms Acidri Bridget

Njeru

Mr Matanda A. Hassan

Kibuku

Ms Agelun Winifred

Nabweru

Ms Nangobi Miria Jackie

Kasangati

Ms Avako Specioza

Busia

Ms Nalubowa Mary Gorretti Civil Division (Chambers of Justice Emmanuel Baguma)

Mr Tusasirwe Jonard

Bushenyi

Ms Nasasira Bridget

Masaka

Ms Bamukunda C. Clinah

Kiboga

Ms Ayola Angela

Arua

Mr Okiror e. Okwir

Mbarara

Mr Muwonge William

Mbale (Chambers of Lady Justice Margaret Apiny)

Ms Namwanje Rehmur

Luzira

Ms Nakazzi M. Goretti

Mbale

Ms. Murungi Esther

Ibanda

Ms Nyakato Moreen

Kumi

Mr Nyero P. Reagan

Amuru

Mr Magara Robert

Kapchorwa

Ms Akello Rebecca

Supreme Court (Chambers of Lady Justice Percy Tuhaise)

Mr Wamimbi J. William

Apala

Ms Kebirungi N. Joy

Kamuli

Ms Namudiba S. Agnes

Kalungu

Ms Nakibuuka Fiona

Nakisunga

Mr Mayanja P. Mukasa

Bushenyi

Ms Nanyanzi P. P. Mary

Lira

Ms Amongine Eva Oteu

Commercial Court (Chambers of Lady Justice Susan Abinyo)

Mr Akoko P. Synclaire

Otuke

Ms Kemigisha Millicent

Family Division (Chambers of Lady Justice Alice Komuhangi)

Ms Naluyima Victoria

Masindi

Ms Namayanja Victoria

Arua (Chambers of Justice Isah Serunkuma)

Mr Ochieng Yafesi

Jinja

Mr Wakayemba Martin

Rukungirri

Ms Kyoshabire Caroline

Kayunga

Ms Afoyorwoth Winny Epiphany

Bubulo

Mr Babu Waiswa

Kyenjojo

Mr Opio Francis

Lamwo

Mr Busulwa Ivan

Iganga

Ms Agumaasiimwe Damalie

Mityana

Ms Mazimwe Lillian

Bugiri

Ms Musiime Agnes

Jinja

