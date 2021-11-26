Prime

Judiciary deploys 48 new magistrates, transfers 17

The Chief Registrar, Ms Sarah Langa Siu. PHOTO/courtesy

By  Anthony Wesaka

What you need to know:

Some magistrates have been attached to the chambers of justices and judges following the new judicial structure.

The Judiciary has deployed 48 newly-appointed judicial officers at the rank of Grade One Magistrate to different stations across the country in a bid to take services closer to the people.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.