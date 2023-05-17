Judiciary driver must answer for his statements – Bigirimana

The Judiciary has indicated that, Mr Stanley Kisambira, a driver to Justice Godfrey Namundi will have to answer for threatening the lives of people entrusted to him in his line of work.

Mr Kisambira a driver to Mbale High Court Judge released an audio clip, which went viral on social media platforms recently, complaining about salary disparities in the judiciary. He said that he has been earning a paltry Shs200,000 since he joined the justice system in 2008.

In the same clip, Mr Kisambira said he was very annoyed, and disgusted that he could ram into another vehicle on purpose to end the life of the judge and the bodyguard at once.

But according to the Permanent Secretary to the Judiciary Dr Pius Bigirimana, Kisambira could have used the right means provided for under the Public Service Standing Orders as a public servant, other than running to social media to address his grievances.

“Kisambira will have to be held accountable for his actions because what he recorded in the clips was not only false but baseless. I’m aware that he has been paid much more than he is alleging. He has received more than Shs16 million for his services since August last year,” he told journalists in Kampala on Wednesday.

Mr Bigirimana added that working in public service is not a jungle that one can walk in and out of. He added that he summoned Kisambira to his office as soon as he heard the recording and officially wrote to him a letter indicating that his utterances were tantamount to gross misconduct.



He added that inciting violence and threatening to intentionally cause an accident is unprofessional, criminal and punishable in the strongest terms while uttering false information about pay that is far less than what he receives contravenes the Public Service Standing orders.



Bigirimana asked Kisambira to explain his act of gross misconduct within five days.

On Monday, the Judiciary through its Spokesperson, Mr Jamson Karemani issued a statement explaining that drivers now receive a consolidated monthly allowance, paid out quarterly, in addition to their salary.

The combined total monthly payment for a driver exceeds Shs1 million. The statement also mentioned that all judiciary staff members including drivers have access to health insurance services.