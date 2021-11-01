Judiciary gets 47 new magistrates

Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo

By  Anthony Wesaka

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has recruited 47 Grade One magistrates that are expected to expedite the resolution of court disputes.
The appointments, the largest recruitment in one go, were an outcome of a JSC meeting on October 28 at the commission’s headquarters in Kampala.

