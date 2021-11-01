Judiciary gets 47 new magistrates

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has recruited 47 Grade One magistrates that are expected to expedite the resolution of court disputes.

The appointments, the largest recruitment in one go, were an outcome of a JSC meeting on October 28 at the commission’s headquarters in Kampala.

The recruits include 17 males and 30 females.

According to a press statement released by the commission on Friday, the new magistrates have undergone a series of competence tests.

“The recruitment is in fulfilment of the expanded Judiciary structure whose goal is to have magistrate Grade One deployed in every county,” read in part the press statement.

It added: “This will improve access to justice for people in the country and reduce litigation.”

JSC further revealed that they will soon recruit three justices of the Supreme Court, 14 judges of the High Court, four deputy registrars and four assistant registrars.

They also revealed that 33 positions for chief magistrates, 10 for senior principal magistrates, 18 for principal magistrate and 26 for senior magistrates will soon be advertised.

The core mandate of the JSC is to recruit judicial officers and also discipline errant ones.

Last week, Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo revealed that the Judiciary will recruit more 150 magistrates in the next financial year to adjudicate cases of corruption across the country.

Name of magistrate