Judiciary holds special session for Justice Aweri

At around 10:30am yesterday, a white hearse carrying the remains of the late Supreme Court justice Rubby Opio Aweri made its way to the Judiciary headquarters in Kampala.

The remains, whose casket was draped in Uganda flag colours, were received by Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera. A few minutes later, the casket was wheeled into two huge tents where the Judiciary staff had gathered to pay their last respects.

A sombre mood engulfed the atmosphere as the police band played in the background renowned Christian hymn; “Nearer My God to Thee”. Uganda and East African anthems played thereafter, respectively.

Supreme Court registrar Harriet Ssali Nalukwago called for an application for parties to be argued before the Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo and other Supreme Court justices. The application permits the Judiciary staff to pay their last respects to deceased.

Deputy Attorney General Jackson Kaafuzi submitted that Chapter 8 of the Constitution and Section 13 of the Administration of the Judiciary Act, 2020 establish a Judiciary service. He said Section 23 of the Administration of the Judiciary Act, 2020 requires that a Supreme Court justice who dies in office shall be specially honoured by conducting a state funeral in accordance with schedule 3 of the Act.

“Given the long laudable service rendered by Justice Aweri to the people of Uganda, the deceased should be honoured and commemorated not only by the Judiciary, but also by all the organs of the government,” Mr Kafuuzi said.

In response, Mr Bernard Oundo, the president of the Uganda Law Society, agreed with the submissions and asked the court to grant leave to the judicial officers and staff to commemorate the late Justice Aweri.

Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo ruled that the application before him was fi t and proper to warrant leave to the Judiciary staff to commemorate Justice Aweri’s life.

“Court is satisfied that this is a fi t and proper application for which leave should be granted, and we hereby do, for the Judiciary to commemorate the life and contribution of Justice Ruby Opio Aweri for the distinguished services he rendered to the people of Uganda during his meritorious 39 years-service,” the Chief Justice said.

He added: “We are satisfied that Justice Opio’s long, steadfast and flawless career deserves to be publicly recognised in tandem with the constitutional tenet of public accountability, to serve as an inspiration to all judicial officers that their service will be appreciated and recognised. The court makes no order for costs.”

Following the ruling, several judicial officers and family members of Justice Aweri eulogised him. Chief Justice said he met the late judge at Makerere University in 1980 when he was a fresher.

“When I joined Makerere University in 1980 as a fresher, Rubby was in his third and final year at the university. He was very casual with every one and he invited me to his room and gave me good orientation,” the Chief Justice said.

“At the end of his LLB course, he invited me to his room again and handed me a box full of law books and reference materials that helped me all throughout my student life,” he added.

Chief Justice Owiny Dollo also remembers the late Aweri as a humble and peace-loving judge.

“I had never seen him angry throughout our interactions. He was always a voice of harmony and peace in the Supreme Court. He looked for the good in everybody instead of fault-fi nding, which most of us tend to do,” he said.

Deputy Chief Justice Buteera recalled how Justice Aweri was an environmentalist and also taught them how to love nature by planting trees. He also described him as a mentor, and a personal friend for a long time.

“The contribution of Justice Rubby Apio Aweri at the Bench and in Uganda legal arena cannot be over emphasised. He has mentored many judicial officers and lawyers. He is a real epitome of judicial ethics and integrity. He has left a wealth of jurisprudence in our legal system as a Judge of High Court and a Justice of both the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court,” Deputy Chief Justice Buteera said.

Justice Aweri succumbed to stroke after a long illness last Wednesday.

Burial Programme