Judiciary impersonator arrested over conning Shs50m

Kiira Police have arrested a 36-year-old man accused of masquerading as a judicial officer attached to the Jinja High Court State Attorney’s office after he allegedly conned Shs50m from victims.

Kiira Region Police Spokesperson James Mubi said the arrest followed complaints from ten victims.

Mubi identified the suspect as Yasin Ntembe, a resident of Budhumbuli West in Bugembe Ward, Jinja Southern Division in Jinja City.

Ntembe’s arrest was at Jinja High Court Premises while he was trying to con another victim who had a suspect at the same facility.

Police say “the suspected impersonator has been staging at Jinja High Court and Jinja Central Police, removing money from relatives of suspects on promise that they can be bailed and issued bond.”

Mubi added: “We can’t allow such dubious characters in Jinja City. Last week, we arrested Herman Nuwagaba on accusations of masquerading as a crime intelligence operative and the Jinja City Resident State Attorney amidst accusations that he was collecting money from people to secure bail for their relatives.’’

Kiira Region Police Spokesperson Jame Mubi. PHOTO/TAUSI NAKATO

Mubi said the suspect will be produced in court to answer charges of obtaining money by false pretense and impersonation.

Victims speak out

Salima Namukuse, a resident of Bugembe Ward in Jinja City claimed that Itembe conned her Shs2m after he promised her to secure bail for his son.

“My son was arrested in February on accusations of robbery but when I came to Jinja Court, this man approached me and asked for Shs4m. I couldn’t afford it. So, he told me to bring Shs2m which I gave him after selling some of my belongings, including a television set,’’ she said.

On Thursday, Namukose told Monitor that she became suspicious after the suspect directed her to take some papers to the Director of Public Prosecution in Kampala.

“The man told me to give him Shs150,000 for fuel so that he can take the papers to Kampala but when he brought the papers they had a stamp for Jinja,’’ she explained.

Area resident Mwajabu Kirabira also accused the same man of conning Shs500, 000 from her with a promise to release her son.

At the time of his arrest, the suspect was on mission to fleece money from Moses Onyango, a resident of Walukuba in Jinja.

“He had told me to pay Shs4m so that they can release my son who is on charges of stealing a vehicle but Ooh God, I have survived,’’ he noted.