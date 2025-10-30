Judiciary, IUIU in joint bid to push for inclusive justice through language translation

In a powerful step toward inclusion and access to justice, the Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) has launched a Translation and Interpretation Unit, a programme designed to make language a bridge rather than a barrier.

The initiative, backed by the Judiciary of Uganda, seeks to promote fair access to information, strengthen cultural understanding, and ensure that every Ugandan, regardless of language, can fully participate in civic and national life.

Speaking to the media during the launch at Kampala campus on Wednesday, the Registrar of the High Court, Prossy Katushabe, described the launch as a milestone in advancing Uganda’s people-centred justice system.

“The language of the court is English but the Constitution safeguards every person’s right to understand and be understood and this calls for translation” she said

She added that Article 28(3)(b) provides that anyone charged with a criminal offence must be informed of the charges in a language they understand and Article 28(3)(f) further grants the right to an interpreter. That is the very foundation of justice.

Justice Katushabe said Uganda’s linguistic diversity, is over 40 local languages alongside Kiswahili, Arabic, and English, is both a blessing and a challenge.

“In our courts, the precision of translation can determine whether justice is delivered or denied. Translation must preserve truth and intent. When done faithfully, it becomes a pillar of justice, a safeguard of rights, and a voice for the voiceless,” she said.

Justice Katushabe urged students to approach translation as a mission of service and translation is that which transforms everything so that nothing changes.

“You are not just learning languages, you are learning empathy. You are learning to connect worlds and to give meaning where words once divided.” She said

The Director of IUIU Kampala Campus Ahmed Twaha Kasule said that the launch was more than an academic achievement it was an act of healing for a society divided by language and misunderstanding.

“We are celebrating a vision of Uganda where language is not a barrier, but a bridge, where every citizen, regardless of the language they speak, can access justice, education, and opportunity,” he said.

He added that the Translation and Interpretation Unit under the Centre for Languages was designed to promote social inclusion and cultural harmony.





“By bridging language and connecting cultures, we are strengthening democracy and unity. We are giving citizens the confidence to engage with institutions and participate meaningfully in governance,” he explained.

The Director also revealed that the Centre is already teaching English, Arabic, and Kiswahili, and plans are underway to introduce French, German, Chinese, Turkish, and local languages such as Luganda and Runyakitara.

“Language is not just a skill it is empowerment and when we teach languages, we are not just translating words, we are translating dreams,” he said.

The Director of Education at Uganda Muslim Supreme Council, Muhammod Katerega, said that language connects communities, institutions, and nations through health, law, and trade.

“Translation bridges gaps and ensures that every citizen, especially in rural or marginalised areas, can access vital information,” he said.

He noted that the Translation Services Office would offer verified translations for visas, academic transcripts, legal contracts, and other official documents.

“As Uganda becomes more globally connected, language is now an economic necessity and our Translation Services Office will ensure clarity and credibility for Ugandans seeking opportunities abroad, and for international bodies working with Uganda,” he said.

He added that multilingualism drives trade, tourism, and investment, creating employment and strengthening diplomacy.

“When businesses communicate clearly across borders, they gain trust and access new markets. Translation is not just a linguistic act, but it’s an economic strategy,” he noted.

He also highlighted that language inclusion in schools improves learning outcomes and builds confidence among young people.

“When students learn in languages they understand, they perform better and feel valued. That is how language builds both unity and leadership,” he added.





Mr Ibrahim Muhammad Kafeero, the Coordinator of the Centre for Languages at IUIU said that Translations and Interpretation described the launch as a turning point in the story of Uganda’s inclusion.

“This Unit is a bridge of strong, inclusive, and enduring. It connects Uganda’s diverse voices to a shared future and we invite all stakeholders, public and private to collaborate with us,” he said.





Mr Kafeero also revealed that the Centre is working on new research programs and curriculum development projects, including the publication of a new book titled “The Art of Communication.”