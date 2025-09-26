Judiciary joins fight against HIV/AIDS

The Judiciary has launched an in-house health clinic aimed at supporting staff affected by HIV/AIDS in the Busoga Sub region.

The initiative is part of a broader campaign to ensure a healthy and stigma-free working environment within the justice sector.

At a health camp held at the Iganga Circuit, Judiciary staff and community members received free HIV testing, counseling, and treatment services. Mr Charles Gyagenda, a participant from Bugweri, praised the Judiciary for engaging directly with the public.

"This is a crucial step. Many people in rural areas are dying simply because they lack information and access to preventive measures. It's important for institutions like this to lead by example," he said.

Dr. Stephen Watiti, Commissioner at the Uganda AIDS Commission, emphasized the scale of the epidemic in Uganda.

"Currently, 1.3m Ugandans are living with HIV, and 1.4m are on treatment. We urge the government to allocate more resources to this fight as we strive to end HIV/AIDS by 2030," he said.

Justice David Batema, Senior Resident Judge at the Iganga Circuit, reflected on the evolution of attitudes within the Judiciary.

"There was a time when dealing with HIV meant pointing fingers and whispering about who might be sick. That changed by 2013 when our Senior Human Resource Manager introduced a program to help judicial officers open up and seek support," he said.

Ms Doroth Lwanga from the Judiciary reiterated the institution's commitment to supporting affected staff.

"It's our mandate to provide protection and care to those infected or affected by HIV/AIDS. We must ensure no one faces discrimination," she said.

The region has worrying prevalence statistics, with Jinja City at 7 per cent, Namayingo at 6 per cent, and Iganga at 4 per cent. Despite this, Uganda has made progress, with the national prevalence rate decreasing from 18 per cent in 1990 to 4.9 per cent as of December 2024.

"Let's not stigmatize people living with HIV. Instead, let's support them to access treatment and live full lives," Ms Lwanga urged.



