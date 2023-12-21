Judiciary names nine priorities for next year

The Judiciary has listed at least nine major priorities it will capitalise on next year in its bid to ensure that justice is accessible to all.

According to the Judiciary’s permanent secretary, Pius Bigirimana, the completion of the seven-storey twin tower appellate courts of the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal, is one of such major priorities.

“First on the agenda is to shift appellate courts (Supreme Court and Court of Appeal) from the rented premises to the new structures which we have completed. I must tell you that we are at 99 per cent of the Supreme Court what is to test the electricals, the firefighting equipment and then cleaning up,” Mr Bigirimana said yesterday while addressing the media in Kampala.

“Actually if you went there, you see the furniture being assembled. In some chambers, the furniture is there, so before the end of this month, we should be finishing up cleaning the Supreme Court and maybe by January 15, we should have cleaned up the Court of Appeal. If all goes well, in February, we should be entering. That is going to be priority number one.” he added.

The seven-storey twin appellate courts building has two basement floor parking for 226 vehicles.

Once complete, the building will save the Judiciary at least Shs6b, it pays annually in rent for the appellate courts.

Other priorities that the Judiciary will focus on come next year according to Mr Bigirimana include; completing the ongoing construction of courts like Soroti, and Rukungiri High Court, renovating old and dilapidated court buildings like High Court Kampala, Arua High Court and six Chief Magistrates courts like Bushenyi, Kalangala, Bundibugyo, Busia, and Apac.

Others are; procuring 74 vehicles for judicial officers at the ranks of High Court judges (10), Deputy Registrars (10), Chief Magistrates (40), and Magistrates Grade One (10), two boats for the islanders, providing furniture in court halls, acquire land for construction of more courts, provide alternative sources of power like solar and automation plans.

Anticipated challenges