Judiciary officer says Justice Kisaakye entitled to 35 leave days

Justice Esther Kisaakye was only entitled to annual leave of 35 days and not 182 days, the commissioner of human resource management of the Judiciary told court yesterday.

Ms Apophia Tumwine, one of the six respondents in the Justice Kisaakye petition, states that the 182 days that Justice Kisaakye had applied for were over and above her annual leave entitlement.

“I know that ordinarily, I should receive the leave application form as forwarded by the petitioner’s supervisor, the First respondent (Chief Justice) and compute the days which the applicant is entitled to.

However, in this case, the petitioner through her staff, sent the leave application form, without the supervisor approving or forwarding the same,” Ms Tumwine stated in an additional affidavit in her defence dated October 18.

Adding: “I know that the delay in computing the petitioner’s leave was occasioned by the fact the petitioner had applied for 182 days, which are over and above her calendar year leave entitlement and despite several communications, with the petitioner requesting her to obtain approval from the supervisor, I was constrained to compute.”

Ms Tumwine said there was no deferral of annual leave days from the year 2020 for Justice Kisaakye by her supervisor.

“I know that following the computation by the Human Resource Department, the petitioner’s supervisor did not approve the petitioner’s leave,” Ms Tumwine added.

On October 3, Justice Kisaakye, sued the Chief Justice before the Constitutional Court.

Others sued include Judiciary permanent secretary, Dr Pius Bigirimana, Ms Sarah Langa Siu, the Chief Registrar, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), and the Attorney General.

She accuses them of victimising her by withholding her salary, denying her work, not approving her annual leave, among others.