Judiciary operationalises 6 new High Court circuits

The Judiciary has operationalised six new High Court circuits in a bid to bring justice closer to the citizens.

The operationalisation of the High Court follows the enhancement of the Judiciary’s budget to Shs381b and the appointment of more judges.

The new circuits are Hoima, Iganga, Luweero, Moroto, Tororo, and Rukungiri.

According to a press statement by the Judiciary, the delay in the operationalisation was attributed to logistical and manpower issues.

The Principal Judge, Dr Flavian Zeija, made the deployment of judges to these circuits on September 18.

The Chief Registrar, Ms Sarah Langa Siu, said the circuits were designated under Statutory Instrument No. 55 of 2016.

She said the Chief Justice in exercise of his powers under Article 133 of the Constitution and in accordance with the provisions of Section 19(2) of the Judicature Act, and in consultation with the Principal Judge, designated the new High Court circuits in addition to those already in existence.

Ms Langa Siu added that arrangements are underway to transfer all cases that fall under the above circuits, but had been filed at the different High Court Divisions and Circuits and that parties to the respective cases shall be informed accordingly for a follow-up.

“With the operationalisation of these circuits, there will be improved access to justice and service delivery. It will also contribute significantly to the reduction of case backlog,” the Judiciary statement quotes the Chief Registrar.

The Judiciary has urged members of the public in the created new High Court circuits to start filing their cases in those respective courts.

The creation of the new six circuits brings the total number of High Courts in the country to 20.