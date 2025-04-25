Judiciary operationalises five additional High Court circuits

The Judiciary has operationalised five additional High Court circuits in a bid to bring legal services closer to the people.

The new additions are Entebbe, Kumi, Lugazi, Patongo, and Wakiso, bringing the total number of operational High Court circuits across the country to 29.

According to the statement released by the Judiciary on Thursday, this development is a major stride in the implementation of the Judiciary’s Transformational Agenda, which prioritises, among others, taking judicial services closer to the people they serve and ensuring timely and efficient access to justice for all Ugandans.

Chief Justice Alfonse Chigamoy Owiny-Dollo emphasised the Judiciary’s commitment to increasing access to justice through the expansion of its physical presence.

“We have already deployed Judges to the High Court Circuits gazetted in 2023— Entebbe, Lugazi, and Wakiso in Buganda, Patongo in Acholi, and Kumi in Teso. This reflects our firm resolve to reduce the burden on existing courts and serve the public more effectively. We plan to further expand to Ibanda and Ntungamo in Ankole, Moyo in West Nile, and Rakai in Buganda in the coming Financial Year,” he said.

Likewise, Acting Chief Registrar, Pamella Lamunu Ocaya, said the registries for the new courts are fully operational and are now accepting case filings.

