Judiciary pays tribute to Justice Kanyeihamba

The Uganda flag flew at half-mast on top of the Supreme Court building in Kampala yesterday to symbolise the mourning of Prof George Wilson Kanyeihamba. A white, big tent was erected next to the same building, where Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, who led a panel of seven justices of the Supreme Court, converged in a special sitting to pay tribute to the late Justice Kanyeihamba for his illustrious 12 years of service as a judge of the highest court in the land. At exactly 2:30pm, a white hearse of A-Plus Funeral Services wrapped with the Uganda flag, was driven into the Supreme Court premises, amid silence, with the Uganda Police band playing in the background the old Christian hymn of ‘What a Friend We Have in Jesus.’

The casket was then wheeled into the gigantic tent, where several other mourners, especially from the legal circles, had gathered to pay their final respects to the man whom many described as a towering legal figure. The judges of the Court of Appeal, clad in their judicial attire, stood near the coffin carrying the remains of Justice Kanyeihamba. High Court judges followed behind them, as the old Christian hymn of ‘Nearer My God to Thee’ was being played by the police band in the background. Seven judges, led by the Chief Justice, shortly walked into the tent that had now been turned into a courtroom. Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka submitted why there was a need for the justices of the Supreme Court to hold a special sitting in honour of the deceased jurist.

“My lords, I think it’s only right and befitting that honourable Justice Kanyeihamba be honoured by the members of the legal fraternity, the family and the staff of the Judiciary to commemorate honourable Justice Kayeihamba, now deceased, for the distinguished service he rendered to the country and the Judiciary,” Mr Kiryowa submitted. Mr Anthony Asiimwe, the vice president of the Uganda Law Society, seconded the submissions made for the court to grant leave and honour the work of Justice Kanyeihamba. “My lords, in addition to the submissions made by the learned Attorney General, Prof Kanyeihamba was more than a judge. He stood for justice and constitutionalism. He was an academic and author who never relented. He was an exemplary citizen, a patriot whose life carried conviction for an unrelenting fight for a better Uganda,” Mr Asiimwe said.

“He also showed us what it means to be a pro-citizen. To the Bench, to the Bar, to the nation, and particularly, those who cherished the truth over convenience, let us honour Justice Kanyeihamba,” he added. He also said when Justice Kanyeihamba retired from the Bench in 2009, he went back into private practice when most people thought he was to retire into a quiet, sedentary life. “He returned to active legal practice with a vigour that shaped young advocates and took on cases that changed the status quo.... Your judicial robe may hang, but your truth lives on,” he added. The Chief Justice then ruled by allowing the judges and others gathered to pay tribute to the late judge. “It is our considered opinion that the distinguished career of Justice Prof George Kanyeihamba, to the Ugandan jurisprudence, merits public recognition.

The casket with the remains of Justice Kanyeihamba is wheeled into the Supreme Court premises.

His tenure on the Bench was backed by exceptional legal acumen,” he said. “Therefore, leave is hereby granted to the judicial officers, members of the legal profession, family, and friends to participate in the commemoration of the late Justice Kanyeihamba for his exemplary service to humanity and as a distinguished jurist. Court makes no order for costs,” CJ Dollo added. The other justices who accompanied the Chief Justice were Night Percy Tuhaise, Stephen Musota, Mike Chibita, Lilian Tibatemwa, Catherine Bamugemereire, and Muzamiru Kibeedi. Shortly after his brief ruling, several mourners paid their tribute. Ms Suzan Kanyeihamba, the wife of the deceased jurist, a British national, told the mourners that her husband’s legal philosophy was in having equal opportunity, democracy irrespective of race, tribe, gender, religion, or origin.

“I knew that George would inspire a new generation of judges, even lawyers,” she said. Court of Appeal judge Frederick Egonda-Ntende was the next to eulogise Kanyeihamba in the capacity of a friend since he had willed that he should speak at his funeral. “I first came to know George via his writings while we were in our second year and law school, his book,The Constitutional and Political History of Uganda, was published. Obtaining a copy, I realised it had come a year too late as it was a perfect textbook for our constitutional law paper,” Justice Engoda-Ntende said. He added: “Fast forward, I came to know George when I was at the High Court of Uganda, and we became friends in the late 1990s.

We often had lunch together to discuss many things, including the Judiciary and its role in our nation.” He also called upon fellow judges to return to the practice of delivering their own decisions in person and not through the registrars. This, he said, will be in honour of his fallen friend who wished so. He also recalled how Justice Kanyeihamba was pivotal in organising the response of the Judiciary following the attack on the High Court by the infamous Black Mambas to rearrest Dr Kizza Besigye and others.

Kanyeihamba’s toughness

Attorney General Kiwanuka said he is what he is because of Justice Kanyeihamba’s toughness. “I know him as a tough judge. I will not tell you what happened before Justice Kanyeihamba, but I can tell you that he shaped who I am today,” he said. The Chief Justice, who eulogised the departed jurist last, said Kanyeihamba’s illustrious legal career significantly shaped the country’s jurisprudence, including being very instrumental in drafting the 1995 Constitution.

“His steadfast integrity, moral legacy, and extraordinary bravery in upholding the independence of the Judiciary and the sanctity of the Constitution, defined Justice Kanyeihamba’s legacy,” he said. He added: “It has been said that our fallen brother spoke his mind; he was candid and brave, but there are many people who speak their mind, but the only difference between them and Justice Kanyeihamba was that he spoke substance, and he was also stubborn.”

Burial date

The 85-year-old jurist will be laid to rest at his Buziga home in Kampala on Tuesday next week. President Museveni has since accorded Kanyeihamba an official burial, meaning, the government is to meet all the burial expenses.



