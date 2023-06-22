Judiciary postpones late Justice Amoko’s burial

The judiciary has postponed the burial of the late Justice Amoko’s burial that was initially slated for June 23.

The chief registrar of the Judiciary Sara Langu Siu communicated the postponement through a statement released on June 22.

“This is to inform you that due to factors beyond our control, the burial of the late Hon. Lady Justice Stella Amoko, Justice of the Supreme Court, will not take place on Friday as had been earlier planned” read the statement.

A later burial date will be announced by the judiciary.

This follows misunderstands between the children and relatives of the deceased who expressed that the late Justice Amoko declared before her death that her final resting place would be in Jukia Hill in Nebbi Town, contrary to official plans to bury her in Adjumani district, ancestral home of her husband, Ambassador James Amoko.

During the vigil in parliament last night, a heated meeting arose, chaired by Ms. Anita Among, the Speaker of Parliament on the burial plans of the late Justice Amoko. Her body spent the afternoon and night at parliament for vigil attended by several members of parliament.

Justice Amiko’s children and siblings have since contracted GEMS Advocates law firm to represent them in the talks and possibly court amid reports that they intend to seek a court order, likely today, to bury their mother on Jukia Hill, in Nebbi district.