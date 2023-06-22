Judiciary postpones late Justice Arach-Amoko’s burial

The burial ceremony of the deceased Supreme Court judge, Stella Arach-Amoko, has been postponed.

The judiciary made the announcement announced on June 22.

The Chief Registrar, Ms Sarah Langa Siu, said the remains of Justice Arach-Amoko who died on June 17, 2023 would be interred at a later date which will be communicated by the Judiciary.

“This is to inform you that due to factors beyond our control, the burial of the late Hon. Lady Justice Stella Arach-Amoko, Justice of the Supreme Court, will not take place on Friday (June 23) as had been earlier planned,” she said in a statement released on Thursday morning.

There has been a misunderstanding between the children and relatives of the deceased on where to bury her.

The children contend that their mother declared before her death that her final resting place should be in Jukia Hill in Nebbi Town, contrary to official plans to bury her in Adjumani District, the ancestral home of her husband, Ambassador James Amoko.

Her body lay in state after Parliament's special plenary sitting on June 21 and overnight for the MPs to pay their respects.

Justice Arach-Amoko’s children and siblings have since contracted GEMS Advocates law firm to represent them in the talks and possibly court amid reports that they intend to seek a court order to bury their mother in Nebbi.