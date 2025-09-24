Judiciary reports gains in 2024/25 but hurdles persist

Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo yesterday released the Judiciary’s annual performance report for the Financial Year 2024/2025, highlighting notable gains in financing, revenue collection, case disposal and infrastructure development, but also underscoring persistent challenges such as case backlog, understaffing and theft within the system.

The report, presented in Kampala, comes just months before Justice Owiny-Dollo’s retirement in January next year.

Enhanced budget

The Judiciary budget allocation rose from Shs392 billion to Shs442 billion. Of this, Shs428 billion was spent, reflecting a 96.8 percent absorption rate. The unspent 3.2 percent, was attributed to pending staff recruitment, pensioners failing to submit documentation on time, and delays in submitting completion certificates for court construction projects. The Chief Justice expressed hope that the Judiciary budget will eventually rise to Shs800 billion to match Parliament’s.

The institution remitted Shs12.09 billion in non-tax revenue to the Consolidated Fund, a 13.27 percent increase from the previous year. This growth was attributed to higher collections from court fees, fines, penalties, and miscellaneous revenues, the latter recording the sharpest growth at 184.86 percent.

Case disposal

Courts registered 279,630 new cases and carried forward 170,494, creating a case load of 450,124. Of these, 259,331 were completed, marking a 58 percent disposal rate. Chief Magistrates’ courts and High Courts posted the highest completion rates, thanks to reforms such as Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), expanded deployment of judicial officers, the Electronic Court Case Management Information System (ECCMIS), and the opening of new High Court circuits.

Criminal cases dominated with 125,686 registrations and 118,883 completions, achieving a 62.83 percent disposal rate. Land cases had the lowest disposal rate at 41.40 percent.

The Judiciary continued to expand plea bargaining, clearing 3,760 cases at a 75.2 percent clearance rate. Mediation also gained traction, with 6,803 of 10,401 cases resolved through the process. The Inspectorate of the Judiciary conducted 349 inspections across the country, prompted by 1,288 complaints against judicial officers. Of these, 1,268 were investigated, with 20 still pending. The Judiciary Disciplinary Committee concluded 69 cases, issuing recommendations that included dismissals, and interdictions. Separately, the Chief Justice, Deputy Chief Justice and Principal Judge handled 1,320 complaints relating to delays, bias, corruption and service delivery, resolving more than 92 percent of them.

Several court buildings were completed, including Rukungiri High Court and Budaka Chief Magistrate’s Court. The Judiciary accelerated digitalisation to improve efficiency. ECCMIS was rolled out to 23 courts with digital kiosks and a service desk. Internet connectivity was expanded to 12 courts, while 53 video conferencing systems were installed in 21 courts and 18 prisons. Two new digital recording and transcription systems were procured, bringing the total to 93 across 44 courts. The Judgment Writing Tool, designed to ease drafting, was reported to be 75 percent complete.

Challenges

Despite progress, the Judiciary still faces serious hurdles. Case backlog remains high, automation coverage is limited, staffing gaps persist, and budget allocations, though improved, remain insufficient to fully address the sector’s needs. As Justice Owiny-Dollo prepares to hand over office, the report paints a picture of an institution making strides but still struggling to meet the demands of access to justice for all Ugandans.

Shs442b