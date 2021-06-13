Judiciary’s former accounting officer, Kagole Kivumbi dies at 58

By Anthony Wesaka More by this Author

Judiciary’s former permanent secretary, Mr Kagole Expedito Kivumbi has died, the Judiciary has announced.

Sources close to the family, say Mr Kagole, 58, who was admitted at Le Memorial Medical Services at Kitiko-Lubowa, Kigo Road last week, is suspected to have succumbed to Covid-19 today.

“The Judiciary with deep sorrow announces the sudden death of its immediate former Permanent Secretary/Secretary to the Judiciary, Mr Kagole Expedito Kivumbi, which has just occurred at Le Memorial Medical Services at Kitiko-Lubowa, Kigo Road. He was admitted at the facility one week ago,” Mr Solomon Muyita, the Principal Communications Officer of the Judiciary, announced Sunday evening.

“The Judiciary is working closely with the family to coordinate the funeral arrangements, and they’ll be communicated subsequently,” he added.

His death comes seven months after the High Court in Kampala ruled that his indefinite leave that had been imposed on him close to two years ago, was in the initial stages justified but it had since become illegal.

He had been accused of a mischarge of Shs34b Judiciary money following a report by the Auditor General.

Presiding judge, Musa Ssekaana had on December 15, last year, ordered the lifting of the said indefinite leave and have him return to work but he has died without government complying.

Kivumbi who became Judiciary PS in 2016 was sent on forced leave and replaced by Mr Pius Bigirimana who had been serving as the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Gender and Social Development, in July 2019.

