Judiciary’s small claims innovation to cover more Western region courts

The Judiciary’s bid to expand the Small Claims Procedure, one of its innovations aimed at quick disposal of small commercial cases, has now moved to cover more courts in Western Uganda.

According to the Judiciary notice seen by this publication, five courts are to launch the innovation starting next Monday in its third quarter exercise.

The Small Claims Court, a new justice procedure, was established in 2012 to adjudicate disputes whose subject face value does not exceed Shs10m with lawyers not involved.

The courts are Bunagana (Monday), Kyaniak (Monday), Rubanda (Tuesday), Rwashameire (Wednesday), and Ndeija (Thursday).

Giving advantages of this innovation in the Judiciary, Ms Mastula Mulondo, the Assistant Registrar of the Small Claims Court Registry, said the same is quick as the disputes have to be settled within 30 days, cheap as it doesn’t involve the hiring of lawyers, and it's very informal as it allows the litigants to represent themselves in court and also use their native language.

“On the side of the Judiciary, it has helped to reduce and fight case backlog since cases are completed in time,” Ms Mulondo said.

Usually, the cases that are adjudicated by way of Small Claims arise from the supply of goods, debts, or rent among other commercial disputes.

Statistics from the Judiciary show that the case backlog is over 43,000 cases.

A case qualifies to fall under backlog when it has been in the system for more than two years without being concluded.

According to the latest statistics from the Judiciary, so far 182 magistrate courts have embraced this innovation out of the 481 gazetted Chief Magistrate and Grade One Magistrate courts.

This represents 33.9 percent of the total courts to be covered under this innovation.