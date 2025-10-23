Judiciary to begin daily hearings for GBV cases to cut backlog

The Judiciary, with effect from next month, will commence hearings of gender-based violence cases daily in a bid to reduce case backlog.

Announcing the development in Kampala on Thursday, Acting Principal Judge Jane Okuo Kajuga said they will pilot the move in five High Court circuits of Luweero, Mukono, Wakiso, Entebbe, and Mbarara.

“…Our question has been, instead of the judges handling 40 cases in one criminal session, why not handle them on a daily basis. That is how the project works. We have identified five High Court circuits with more than one judge, such that one judge is dedicated to hearing both criminal and civil cases at the same time,” Justice Kajuga explained.

He added: “Let’s have each of these judges in the pilot circuits dispose of 20 cases per month. The idea is that they can integrate it and see how it works. That means that each judge will handle 60 cases in three months as compared to handling 40 cases in a criminal session.”

The practice has been that criminal cases are heard in a criminal session format, where 40 cases are heard.

Criminal sessions can happen like twice a year, a scenario that was blamed by observers for fuelling case backlog. The current Judiciary case backlog stands at 42,588.

In Uganda, a case is considered backlogged when it has finished at least two years in the judicial system without being concluded.

“When we roll it out, the output in terms of case disposal that every judge is able to achieve through daily hearings will have a faster disposal rate,” Justice Kajuga said.

Ms Barbra Kilei, the country manager of the International Development Law Organization (IDLO), an intergovernmental organization dedicated to the promotion of the rule of law that is supporting the pilot program, said that, through this initiative, prolonged pre-trial detention of suspects will be reduced.

“Given the fact that there are about 47,000 remandees in prison all awaiting trial, brings about the question of modality of case management that is more effective in the delivery of justice,” Ms Kilei said.

Mr John Baptist Asiimwe, the deputy DPP, welcomed the idea but was quick to express his fears that their office, one of the biggest justice stakeholders, is not yet ready to take on this program due to staff shortages and witness facilitation.