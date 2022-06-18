Judiciary to transfer case files to Luweero

The Judiciary is set to transfer more than 507 case files from Kampala to Luweero following the establishment of a High Court in the area.

The High Court will effective next month be housed at the Chief Magistrates Court in Luweero Town Council to handle cases from the districts of Luweero, Nakaseke and Nakasongola.

There are about 277 land-related cases from Luweero areas currently registered at Kampala High Court, while the pending criminal cases are about 150 cases.

The family-related cases are estimated at 80, the court records reveal.

According to Principal Judge Flavian Zeija, the Judiciary decided to use the existing facilities at the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Luweero as they look for land to have a permanent home for the High Court.

“The High Court will now start operations next month (July) with a sitting resident judge. All cases earlier handled in Kampala will now be transferred to Luweero,” Justice Zeija announced on June 13 at the opening of a special plea bargain camp for prisoners at Nakasongola Central Prison, Nakasongola District.

Efforts to operationalise the Luweero High Court with a sitting resident judge first came up last year, but this did not happen after the Judiciary failed to secure a permanent place to house the court.

Justice Zeija revealed that the Judiciary is also piloting the daily basis hearing of the cases at the High Court as part of the wider plan to check case backlog.

“This will be boosted by the recent appointment of 16 new judges, who will soon be sworn in by the President. When every district gets a Chief Magistrate, we shall now be focusing on case management and not the backlog,” he said.

Mr Erasto Kibirango, the Luweero District chairperson, said the district has already secured a one-acre piece of land in Luweero Town Council where the Judiciary can construct the High Court premises.

Justice Zeija said the Judiciary also has a plan to hold three camps at Nakasongola Central Prison as part of a strategy to ensure they reduce congestion in prisons.

“For the cases where the investigations are complete, even when the committals are yet to be executed, the court will allow the respective prisoners willing to take the plea-bargain,” he added.

Justice Tadeo Asiimwe, the deputy head of the Criminal Division of the High Court, said: “We are trying to fight delayed trials. The plea-bargain system only targets those who believe they committed the offences and are ready to serve the punishment. Nobody should be coerced to enter a plea-bargain.”