Junior UPDF officers cautioned against clamouring for promotions

Junior officers of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) have been cautioned against clamouring for the fast rise in military ranks.

The caution was made by the Deputy Commander of Land Forces, Maj Gen Francis Takirwa, during the pass-out of 107 company commanders, who completed a four-month course at the Junior Command and Staff College, Gadaffi in Jinja City on Saturday.

“Don’t expect to be the chief of trainers and recruitment two years from now because you have become a company commander. I can tell you that your chief of trainers and recruitment today did this course in Tanzania 25 years ago," he said.

“So, please, this clamouring for big gains should stop. Things do not work like that in the army, even if one comes from a well-to-do family with higher education,” Maj Gen Takirwa added.

He noted that hard work and discipline play a big role in the promotion of an individual, adding that the flexibility for one to work in every part of the country is an added advantage if success is to be achieved.

“If there is anybody thinking of working in a specific area, then that marks the beginning of his or her failure in the UPDF,” Maj Gen Takirwa said.

The College Commandant, Brig Gen Chris Ogwal, said the institution always finds it difficult for junior officers to instruct those above their ranks.

“We normally receive students who are on the rank of Major and this becomes a challenge if the instructor of a lower rank,” he said.

He called on the army administration to give the College a facelift, including beddings, class furniture and metallic water pipes among others.