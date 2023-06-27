Justice Arach-Amoko to be buried in Nebbi, court rules

The Family Division of the High Court in Kampala on Tuesday ruled that the former Supreme Court judge, Stella Arach-Amoko be buried at Jukiya Hill, Juba Village in Nebbi District.

The court's ruling ended a legal dispute between the deceased’s husband and children over her final resting place.

Justice Arach-Amoko died 10 days ago at the age of 69, but family misunderstandings led to the delays in her burial program.

Her children and siblings petitioned the court seeking to halt the burial arrangements, challenging her husband's decision to bury the former judge at his home in Adjumani District.

The applicants including; Ms Annet Yossa, Mr Emmanuel Komakech and Ms Jackie Amoni - children of the deceased - and her brother Godfrey Richo and sister Christine Onyok contended that before her death, Arach-Amoko publicly expressed her wish to be buried in Nebbi, not Adjumani.

During the court session on Friday, the applicants through their lawyers raised 10 grounds that the court should consider including; that there was consensus of what Ambassador Amoko calls his “blended family” for the burial venue to be Nebbi, the family meeting was at his home, the Ambassador is estopped from departing from the family consensus and that two of the Ambassador’s former wives were not buried in his burial grounds at Adjumani contrary to his sworn evidence that he has a custom of burying his wives in Adjumani.



Other grounds are; the Ambassador’s alleged custom is inexistent, unproven, and repugnant, the custom alleged in support of the Nebbi venue is duly proven and valid, the Nebbi venue is supported by the ascertainable wishes of the deceased, Nebbi is appropriate for a dignified burial for the judge, the judges’ children and siblings are eligible applicants for the burial order sought, and that the applicants are wholly blameless in how the dispute arose.

The respondents in the case were the Attorney General and Ambassador Amoko.

However, in his response through his lawyers, said that the Constitutional provisions on the family are conceded by Ambassador Amoko and do not give its members the rights acclaimed in the instant case as there is no provision subjecting the decisions of a family head to the consent/consensus of his children/relatives.

Justice Ketrah Kitariisibwa Katunguka in her ruling delivered via email on Tuesday afternoon, directed the persons responsible for the Arach-Amoko burial program to proceed without further delays.

"The late Justice Stella Arach-Amoko shall be buried at Jukiya Hill Ward, Juba Village in Nebbi District. The 2nd respondent (Attorney General) in consultations with the 1st respondent (Ambassador Amoko) is directed to immediately commence the burial arrangements without further delays," she ruled.