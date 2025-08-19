Justice Baguma refuses to step down from Besigye case

A High Court judge in Kampala has dismissed a request by lawyers representing jailed opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye to step down from presiding over his treason trial, which is set to begin on September 1.

In a four-page ruling delivered on Tuesday, August 19, Justice Emmanuel Baguma said the claims of bias raised against him were baseless.

“It is my conclusion that whatever the applicants and their lawyers call bias is a mere figment of their imagination and this court cannot base on the same to recuse itself,” Justice Baguma ruled.

“The application for recusal is accordingly dismissed for lack of merit,” he added.

The ruling stemmed from a complaint by Dr Besigye’s legal team, Lukwago & Co. Advocates, which accused Justice Baguma of bias and raised concerns about his ability to handle the treason case fairly.

“The applicants perceive that the significant delay in setting a hearing, coupled with the dismissal of credible evidence on record, raises serious concerns regarding procedural fairness and the possibility of judicial partiality. These concerns have unfortunately compromised public confidence in the impartial conduct of the proceedings,” the lawyers wrote.

They further argued that under the Constitution (Recusal of Judicial Officers) (Practice) Directions, 2019, a judge is expected to step down if a reasonable apprehension of bias exists, judged from the view of an objective observer rather than the judge himself.

One of the core complaints was that Besigye’s application for mandatory bail, which had been allocated to Justice Baguma, was never urgently fixed for hearing despite repeated follow-ups.

But in his ruling, which was circulated by email to the parties, Justice Baguma defended the handling of the case. He explained that bail applications were scheduled on a “first-in, first-out” basis and denied any deliberate delay.

“Although this application was filed on 2nd April, 2025, it was allocated to me on 28th April following my transfer from the Civil Division to this division. This honourable court started with the fixing of cases on a first-in, first-out basis. The alleged prolonged fixing does not amount to reasonable apprehension of bias,” the judge said.

He added that if he ever felt compromised, he would step down voluntarily.

“In fact, if there was any bias, I would be the first one to step down without any notice from the applicants or their lawyers,” Justice Baguma ruled.

The judge also emphasized his judicial oath and commitment to decide cases strictly on facts and the law.

“For one to recuse as requested by counsel for the applicants, reasonable concerns of bias are very important, critical, and crucial in pointing out the bias, and this would have helped to take a final decision to recuse from this case. The reasons advanced by counsel for the applicants in this application to prove bias leave a lot to be desired. Counsel ought to have advanced good reasons for bias and not mere speculations,” he said.

About two weeks ago, Justice Baguma had dismissed another application by Dr Besigye and his political aide, Hajj Obeid Lutale, seeking release on bail, ruling that they had not yet clocked 180 days on remand to qualify for mandatory bail.

The duo, along with UPDF officer Denis Oola, face treason charges, which carry a possible death penalty.

Prosecutors allege that between 2023 and November 2024, in locations including Geneva (Switzerland), Athens (Greece), Nairobi (Kenya), and Kampala, the accused and others still at large plotted to overthrow the government by force of arms.