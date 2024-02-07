Justice Byabakama sworn in as EC boss for second term
Court of Appeal Justice, Simon Byabakama has been sworn in as the chairperson of the Electoral Commission alongside six other commissioners.
Others sworn in are his deputy Hajjat Aisha Lubega, former Kajara County (Ntungamo District) MP Mr Stephen Tashobya, Makerere University's Political Science and Public Administration lecturer, Dr Sallie Simba Kayunga, former Kioga County MP Mr Anthony Okello, Ms Caroline Beinamaryo and Mr James Peter Emorut.
The seven took oath during a function presided over by Chief Jutsice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo at the High Court in Kampala.