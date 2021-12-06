Justice eludes 61-year-old man evicted a decade ago

M Badru Juuko Kayondo,61. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  Gabriel Buule

Reporter

Daily Monitor

  • On October 27, State minister for Lands, Mr Sam Mayanja, wrote a letter to the Mbarara RDC instructing that Juuko be reinstated on the land on grounds that he is bonafide occupant.
  • Mr Juuko’s attempt to utilise the contested land was frustrated by the police who arrested his children.

A resident of Rubiri Cell, Nyamityobora Ward in Mbarara City South, who claims that he was illegally evicted from his land in Mbarara District, has been seeking justice for 14 years in vain.

