Justice Jane Okuo Kajuga appointed Acting Principal Judge

The Judiciary has announced that Anti-Corruption Judge Jane Okuo Kajuga has been assigned the duties of Acting Principal Judge.

The Chief Justice, Alfonse Chigamoy Owiny-Dollo, delegated the acting duties to Justice Okuo on Thursday. She will hold this significant position, the third most important in the Judiciary, until a substantive Principal Judge is appointed by President Museveni, following advice from the Judicial Service Commission.

This assignment follows the elevation of Justice Dr Flavian Zeija to Deputy Chief Justice after the retirement of Justice Richard Buteera earlier this month.

As Acting Principal Judge, Justice Okuo Kajuga will assist the Chief Justice in overseeing the delivery of justice and the efficient management of the High Court and subordinate courts across the country until a permanent Principal Judge is appointed.

In a statement released by the Judiciary, Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo congratulated the new Acting Principal Judge and wished her success in the role. He emphasized the Judiciary’s commitment to strengthening institutional leadership and improving access to justice for all.

Who is Justice Okuo Kajuga?

Justice Okuo Kajuga was appointed a High Court Judge in 2019 and deployed to the Anti-Corruption Division, where she serves as the current Deputy Head. She has handled numerous high-profile corruption cases with integrity, diligence, and commitment.

In 2020, she was designated as the Focal Judge for the Plea Bargain programme, a role she has successfully coordinated across the country. The Plea Bargain programme has revolutionized the criminal justice system by facilitating the swift, cost-effective, and participatory resolution of criminal cases.

She is also a key advocate for Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and is a court-accredited mediator attached to the Family Division of the High Court.

Before joining the Bench, Justice Okuo Kajuga worked with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for 20 years. She rose through the ranks, eventually becoming Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions in charge of International Cooperation, Extraditions, and Mutual Legal Assistance. During her tenure at the ODPP, she led numerous high-profile prosecutions and served as the first spokesperson for the Office for over 14 years.



