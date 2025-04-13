Justice Kania finds little comfort after Besigye bail denial

In 2022, Makerere University lecturer Busingye Kabumba and activist Andrew Karamagi challenged Museveni’s move to appoint acting judges.

One of their biggest fears was that the affected appointees were likely to execute their duties with fear of retribution, expectation of favour or both. The duo insisted that judges appointed on the basis that they are neither in nor out essentially serve at the mercy of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and the President. The acting judges therefore lack the security of tenure enjoyed by judicial officers appointed permanently.









In outlawing the practice of appointing acting judges, Justice Monica Mugenyi on behalf of four other constitutional court justices agreed with Kabumba and Karamagi that the notion of acting justices violates, among others, Article 128. The constitutional provision stipulates that courts must be independent and not subject to control or direction by any person or authority.

“ln the result, I find that the appointment of High Court judges in acting capacity for two years contravenes Articles 128, 138, 142 and 144 of the Constitution and is therefore unconstitutional.

To that extent, it does undermine the supremacy of the constitution,” Justice Mugenyi said. Yet in what appeared to be a violation of the Constitutional Court judgement in 2023, President Museveni continued to appoint more acting judges. In fact, that year’s lot of 11 included Rosette Comfort Kania, who on Friday rejected the bail application of Dr Kizza Besigye and Obeid Lutale Kamulegeya. Both are battling treason charges.

A first…

Justice Kania said that though both Besigye and Lutale had satisfied the requirements needed to get bail, she wouldn’t grant them their freedom because of the grave nature of the charges. The accused were first charged at the General Court Martial before their files were transferred to the High Court’s criminal division after the military court was stopped from trying civilians by the Supreme Court.

“The offence is alleged to have been committed in various locations of the country and other countries, requiring more time and resources to conclude investigations than is normally the case, offences alleged to have been committed only in Uganda,” Justice Kania said.

By rejecting this bail application Justice Kania became the first judicial officer to deny Besigye's bail application. When the Opposition doyen was charged with a similar offence in 2016, Justice Wilson Masalu Musene (RIP) gave Besigye bail. In granting Besigye bail, Justice Musene alluded to the long-recognised principle under the criminal law that is a presumption of law that an accused person is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a competent court and or until such accused pleads guilty to the charge voluntarily.

In the Ugandan constitution, Justice Musene noted, Article 23 (1) (b) and (c) stresses that no person shall be deprived of his liberty except (b) in the execution of the order of court made to secure the fulfilment of any obligation imposed on that person by law, and (c) to bring that person before the court in execution of the order of a court or upon reasonable suspicion that the person has committed or is about to commit a criminal offence under the laws of Uganda.

“Bail is granted to an accused person to ensure that he appears to stand trial without the necessity of his being detained in custody in the meantime. The effect of bail is merely to release the accused from physical custody but he is still under the jurisdiction of the law and is bound to appear at the appointed time and place,” Justice Musene ruled.

Perplexed

With such a precedent, it didn’t come as a surprise when many legal practitioners rejected Justice Kania’s ruling as political. “The decision upsets jurisprudence in Uganda. The presumption of innocence. We feel disturbed, we feel disillusioned. We are retreating to our chambers,” Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, one of Besigye's lawyers, said.

“This is a political decision. It’s not guided by tenets or principles of justice.” More lawyers wondered who will be held liable in case the trial itself flops. “So what happens when investigations find that Besigye is innocent! Who would be liable for his continued incarceration while investigations are ongoing? How long should a person be in prison pending investigations? Is that even constitutional under Article 23,” Ferdinand Tumuhaise asked, referring to an article of the Constitution that protects individuals from arbitrary arrest and detention, ensuring that no one is deprived of their liberty except in accordance with the law.

It should be noted that when Besigye was charged with treason in 2016 no witness was ever produced. It would later emerge in 2021 that the state had lost interest in the case in 2019. “I didn’t know that they actually dropped the case, I called my lawyers and asked them if they knew that they had dropped the case but they were unaware,” Besigye told this newspaper in 2021.

Left to right: Newly sworn-in members of the Judicial Service Commission Frank Musingwire (member), Justice Rosette Kania, the deputy chairperson, and High Court Judge Dauglas Singiza, the chairperson, during their swearing-in ceremony at the Judiciary headquarters in Kampala on April 8, 2025. PHOTO | GEOFREY MUTUMBA





Not a first

Yet it’s not the first time Justice Kania has refused to grant bail, citing the seriousness of the offence. Molly Katanga, who is accused of murdering her husband Henry Katanga in 2023, had her umpteenth bail application rejected by Justice Kania despite her legal team making the case that, of advanced age, the accused’s health is failing her.

“Her right to liberty cannot be surrendered to prosecutorial convenience. The prison service itself admits that it can’t treat her. Why must she suffer untreated when the law allows her to access care outside,” Elison Karuhanga, one of Molly’s lawyers, said.

But Justice Kania was having none of it and denied Molly bail on grounds that the case was already in motion. “In exercising its discretion on bail, the court must consider all circumstances of the case and consider whether it is in the interest of justice to grant the bail application. In the instant case 10 prosecution witnesses have already testified, disclosures have been made to the defence in respect to other witnesses and hearing of the matter is set to resume,” Justice Kania ruled.

Muhoozi case

Justice Kania found herself in the position of bother when serial litigant Male Mabirizi filed a suit in Luweero, challenging the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s promotion to the rank of General in 2024. Having heard submissions from all parties Justice Kania, instead of giving a ruling, sent the file to then Principal Judge Flavian Zeija, who in turn referred the case to the High Court Civil Division in Kampala.

“I refer to the enclosed self-explanatory letter by the caretaker resident Judge- Luweero High Court Circuit dated December 18, 2024, given the subject case. The purpose of this letter is to forward to you the above-mentioned case files (also hereto enclosed) for reallocation to a judge at your division for further management,” Justice Zeija wrote to the civil division’s registrar in January.

Mabirizi didn’t like Justice Kania’s decision to take the file to Justice Zeija without giving her ruling and thus petitioned the JSC. “A person who fears to write decisions set by herself fits within the definition of incompetence at page 2236 of Black’s law dictionary, 8th edition, as the state or fact of being unable or unqualified to do something,” Mabirizi wrote in his January 2025 petition to the JSC that’s charged with recruiting and disciplining judicial officers.

Citing cases from Pakistan Mabirizi asked the JSC to agree with him that Justice Kania “lacks courage to do justice without fear and favour, is biased, suffers from the vice of self interest, is tardy, indolent and incompetent … falls in the romance of aggrandisement and populism, is a danger to the state and the society.”