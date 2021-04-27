Justice Kato eulogised for stopping illegal land evictions in Bunyoro

By Stephen Otage More by this Author

The late Supreme Court judge Cosmas Matongo Kato has been eulogised for stopping illegal land evictions among the Bagungu Community in Buliisa District.

Mr Stephen Mukitale Adyeeri Biraahwa, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Buliisa County, at Namugongo Catholic Shrine in Wakiso District, yesterday said upon discovery of oil deposits in their area in 2006, armed Balaalo invaded their land and fuelled land wrangles.

He also told mourners that the deceased petitioned President Museveni, who froze all land transactions in the region to sort out the mess.

“He introduced me to the district land board and told me it’s unconstitutional for them to give lease orders on communal and customary land which informed the presidential moratorium on all land transactions until 2016 when it was removed,” Mr Mukitale said.

Mr Oscar Katusiime, the judge’s eldest son, said his father always advised them to live a simple life and avoid contradicting values of honesty and integrity.

Principal Judge Flavian Zeija told mourners that Matongo rose through the ranks from a junior officer in 1965 as Grade III magistrate to acting Principal Judge and later to Supreme Court. He retired in 2003. “He was the epitome of judicial ethics,” he said.

Government through the State minister for Public Service, Mr David Karubanga, contributed Shs40m towards the funeral.

Justice Kato succumbed to esophageal cancer on Friday at TMR International Hospital, Naalya in Kampala.

He will be laid to rest at his ancestral home in Mparo Village in Hoima today with burial proceedings commencing at 11am.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com