Justice Kibuuka widow sued over family property wrangle

It is alleged that in March, Ms Margaret Kalemera, applied for letters of administration to manage the deceased Judge’s estate without the knowledge and consent of the beneficiaries, who include children and grandchildren.

By Juliet Kigongo More by this Author

The widow of the former High Court judge, Vincent Kibuuka-Musoke, has been accused of fraudulently acquiring letters of administration to manage the deceased’s property.

It is alleged that in March, Ms Margaret Kalemera, applied for letters of administration to manage the deceased Judge’s estate without the knowledge and consent of the beneficiaries, who include children and grandchildren.

In the case filed before the Masaka High Court, Family Division on ..., Ms Rose Daphine Nakiberu, one of the orphans, has accused Ms Kalemera of fraudulently acquiring letters of administration for the estate of the deceased.

Its indicated that the judge and Ms Kalemera seperated about 10 years before his death. She then applied for the letters of administration.

“On perusal of the application for letters of administration, it was discovered that the respondent (Kalemera) deliberately refused to particularise the estate of the deceased’s property as well as concealing the existence of Kayanja Daniel Vincent, a grandson of the deceased, yet all these are well known and in the knowledge of the respondent thus beneficiaries to the deceased’s estate,” Ms Nakiberu states.

Properties

Ms Nakiberu alleges that her father left numerous properties comprising land in Masaka, Kalangala, and Entebbe in Wakiso District and motor vehicles, which she has since caveated to protect her interests as well as those of her siblings.

It is reported that Ms Kalemera obtained letters of administration without waiting for the Will, which is expected in July when the last funeral rites of the deceased will be held.

According to court documents, Kibuuka-Musoke, formerly a resident of Masaka, died on January 7 and is survived by eight children and grandchildren.

Orders sought

She is seeking an order to restrain Ms Kalemera, her agents, servants and or any person from interfering with the estate of the late Rtd Justice Vincent Ferrer Kibuuka-Musoke at Masaka, Kalangala and Wakiso by selling, transferring, erecting buildings or carrying out any activity until the determination of the main case.

In the main case, Ms Nakiberu is seeking for revocation of letters of administration obtained by Ms Kalemera alleging that they were procured fraudulently.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, court has summoned Ms Kalemera to respond to the accusations within 15 days upon receiving the court papers.

“Should you fail to file a defence on or before the date mentioned, the plaintiffs may proceed with the case and judgment may be given in your absence,” reads the court summons.