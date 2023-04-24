Justice Musene laid to rest

Retired High Court Judge Wilson Masalu Musene was on Saturday laid to rest at his ancestral home in Bunamee Cell in Kuushu Town Council, Bududa District.

He succumbed to acute respiratory complications last week at the age of 67.

Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo in his message read by Court of Appeal Justice Cheborion Barishaki, described the deceased as a great and exemplary judicial officer who had served his country without hesitation.

Justice Owiny- Dollo, who studied with Justice Musene in Nabumali High School, added that his character traits and principles propelled him to grow through the ranks in the Judiciary during his time of service.

“Justice Musene Joined the Judiciary in 1983 as a Grade One Magistrate and grew in ranks to a Chief Magistrate, Inspector of Courts, and other various capacities to rising to the level of High Court Judge when he retired,” Justice Dollo said.

Justice Musene, who was fondly known as “Son of Man” among his close peers and in the legal fraternity, was also eulogised as a humorous and friendly person. While paying his own tribute, Justice Barishaki said the late Musene was a great resource to the Judiciary and that his efforts and service will be missed dearly.

“Justice Musene had offered service above self, which is why he was able to move across the country in different capacities. Some people complain of hardship when they are transferred, but Musene went out to serve the people without hesitation,” Justice Barishaki said.

He said one of the landmark judgments he [Musene] rendered was the decision to include the housewives who didn’t have any other job apart from the housework to be among the beneficiaries of the estate of their husbands once they died.

“Before that decision, women who were married but were not working were assumed not to have contributed to the development in the home and hence didn’t have a share, but the late’s ruling is enabling women in the rural areas who don’t work to have a share of husbands estate upon their demise,” he eulogised him.