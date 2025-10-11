Justice Ogoola: Bull in Uganda’s constitution has been castrated

Former Principal Judge of the High Court, Justice James Ogoola, has called on Ugandans to adopt non-violent strategies to restore what he described as “the castrated bull in Uganda’s Constitution,” warning that decades of violent interventions have failed to protect the nation’s foundational law.

Speaking at a national conference on the Ugandan Constitution organized by the Centre for Constitutional Governance under the theme "Guardians of the Constitution: Strengthening Institutions for Democracy, Justice and the Rule of Law", Justice Ogoola highlighted the erosion of constitutional integrity over the years.

“The only elements of our constitutional centre of dispensation that remain intact are the Uganda Flag and National Anthem. We haven’t changed even a comma in the anthem or changed the colours of the national flag. We still have black, yellow and red. How I wish the entire constitution dispensation is intact, but alas, the bull in the constitution has been castrated,” he observed on Friday.

Justice Ogoola urged Uganda’s youth to adopt peaceful strategies, citing global examples.

“Ugandans have in the past tried all the violent means of war, coup d’état to guard the constitutions but it is high time we tried to be non-violent,” he said.

“Non-violent is one great weapon. Ask Martin Luther King, Junior how he made matches in the 1960s and changed the curve of history. That is precisely what we are talking about; the Genz's now can use non-violent strategies to heal the nation,” he added.

The conference comes amid lingering controversy over constitutional amendments that removed the presidential age cap of 75 and lifted term limits, allowing incumbent President Museveni indefinite re-election.

City lawyer and policy analyst Godber Tumushabe said these changes marked the beginning of a long-term erosion of constitutional safeguards.

“The Constitution had provided that we have a maximum of 82 ministers and a maximum of 22 deputy ministers. In July 1996, soon after the elections, the first sitting of Parliament, then Vice President of Uganda, Specioza Wandira Kazibwe introduced a motion to amend the clause that provided for the limit on the size of Cabinet,” he recalled.

“The crisis that we face as a country are authoritarian regimes that are built around destroying institutions of the State and citizenship. The 1995 Constitution was our attempt to rebuild state institutions but for the years of the 1995 Constitution, all we have seen is dismantling of all these institutions,” he added.

Former Ethics and Integrity Minister Miria Matembe accused successive governments of undermining key governance principles.

“The major question of the constitution at that time was governance, handing over power peacefully from one President to another. It’s not 40 years and there is no peaceful handover of power; the civic space has been captured,” she said.

On her part, Centre for Constitutional Governance Executive Director Sarah Bireete said “we need to review the functions of Parliament and strengthen them because the biggest challenge of the 30 years of the constitution has come from Parliament.”

Parliament Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, a supporter of the term but not age limit amendments, defended the measure as a means of maintaining continuity.

“The former President of Democratic Republic of Congo, Joseph Kabila, became president at the age of about 31 years. If you are using the age limit of Uganda which was 75 years, which people are fighting about, then it means he would legitimately be the President of DRC for 44 years,” he said.

Justice Emeritus Johann Kriegler of South Africa urged citizens to actively support constitutional enforcement. “It is the hearts and the will of the people that can give life to their Constitution such as separation of power to ensure the Independence of the Judiciary,” he said.

President Museveni, 81, has been in power since 1986 and was recently cleared to contest for a seventh term through the 2026 early elections.