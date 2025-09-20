Justice Okalany: Only 5% of GBV cases reach courts

Lady Justice Susan Okalany has revealed that less than five percent of Ugandans with legal complaints, including cases of Gender-Based Violence (GBV), make it to court, while 95 percent are resolved through informal or alternative mechanisms.

Speaking during the closure of the four-year From Access to Equality (FATE) project in Busoga region, which sought to improve access to justice for women and girls, Justice Okalany said cultural systems and systemic barriers continue to deny survivors of domestic and sexual violence meaningful justice.

“The problem lies in casual attitudes where very few cases of domestic violence are reported to the courts. Even the five percent that come to court cannot receive justice in time due to several factors, including case backlogs and corruption, which has become a cancerous challenge,” she said.

Justice Okalany noted that family influence and cultural norms also discourage women from testifying against perpetrators.

“For women and girls, the control family members have over them prevents them from coming to testify, even when they are due,” she added.

She further explained that Uganda currently has just over 100 High Court judges, a figure she described as inadequate given the volume of cases.

“When I joined in 2016, there were only about 40 judges. Although the number has grown, the workload remains overwhelming across all levels,” Justice Okalany said.

She called for stronger collaboration between police, civil society, the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, and communities to ensure survivors have their day in court.

Rising GBV cases

Ms Irene Anying, Country Director of Avocats Sans Frontières (Uganda), which spearheaded the FATE project, said the rising cases of GBV in Uganda were the main reason for implementing the programme in Busoga.

“Despite all the achievements, women and girls in Uganda still face barriers in accessing justice because gender-responsive laws and policies have not always been translated into effective protection and meaningful remedies for survivors,” Ms. Anying said.

She added that the project had empowered survivors through community sensitisation, psychosocial support, and digital legal aid platforms. “This FATE project has contributed to empowering women and girls to demand justice, but also to engaging with duty bearers to make their rights effective,” she said.

Changing face of GBV

Ms Ritah Aciro, Executive Director of the Uganda Women’s Network (UWONET), said that while progress has been made, the prevalence of GBV remains alarmingly high.

“The face of GBV is changing. We are witnessing new forms of violence, particularly digital, economic, and psychological. This has led to rampant mental health challenges among women and girls, yet many continue to suffer in silence,” she said.

She emphasised the importance of continuous advocacy, noting that it is the main reason they are pushing for access to justice for women and girls, because the majority are still suffering quietly.

Background

According to the Uganda Demographic and Health Survey (UDHS), more than 56 percent of women aged 15–49 have experienced physical violence, while 22 percent have faced sexual violence.

Despite these high numbers, access to justice remains limited due to stigma, corruption, weak enforcement of laws, and underfunded institutions.

The FATE project (2021–2025) sought to bridge these gaps by strengthening justice mechanisms, raising awareness, and building survivor-centered interventions.

However, stakeholders say much more still needs to be done to tackle GBV at both community and institutional levels.