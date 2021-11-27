Prime

Justice remains elusive for victims of 2016 Kasese attacks

Some of the huts  that were destroyed  during the attack on  the palace of Rwenzururu King Charles Wesley Mumbere in Kasese District in 2016.PHOTO / FILE

By  STEPHEN KAFEERO

What you need to know:

The Rwenzururu king Charles Wesley Mumbere remains under house arrest in Kampala, with 153 of his former volunteer royal guards freed, but another 79 remain in jail.

A joint force of the army and police raided King Charles Wesley Mumbere’s Buhikira palace in Kasese town on November 26 and 27, 2016.

