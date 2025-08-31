Justice Sebutinde under fire for Israel-Gaza case remarks

What began as a simple church testimony by Ugandan judge working with the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Julia Sebutinde, regarding her experience with the Israel-Gaza war, has landed her in big trouble, with chorus calls to have her dropped from further handling the case.

This publication, on August 13, ran a story of how Justice Sebutinde, while appearing before Watoto Church, one of the biggest born-again churches in Uganda’s capital, Kampala, on August 10, decried how her country, Uganda, had just like the rest of the world, let her down when she dissented in the case.

Now her personal religious views that she shared with the church congregation regarding her stand with Israel in this war appears to have landed her in the crosshairs.

“There are now about 30 countries against Israel… the Lord is counting on me to stand on the side of Israel. The whole world was against Israel, including my country. I will never forget the day the judgment came, even though the government was against me. I remember one of the ambassadors saying ‘Ignore her because her ruling is not a representation of Uganda,” Justice Sebutinde said during the launch of a new church ministry known as Golden Legacy at Watoto Church.

She added: “[…] There is something I want to share. I have a very strong conviction that we are in the End Times. The signs are being shown in the Middle East. I want to be on the right side of history. I'm convinced that time is running out. I would encourage you to read the developments in Israel. I am humbled that God has allowed me to be part of the last days.”

The End Times refer to events leading up to the physical return of Jesus Christ, as prophesied in the Bible.

Following these remarks, several international legal bodies, including the International Commission of Jurists, have called upon the management of ICJ to investigate Justice Sebutinde. The legal body wants the possibility of dropping the jurist, who is also the vice president of the court, from the 17-member panel handling the South African genocide case regarding the Israel-Gaza war to be entertained.

The case is yet to be properly concluded. “I am writing to you in your capacity as president of the International Court of Justice to express the International Commission of Jurists’ concern in connection with recent statements apparently made by the vice-president of the Court, Justice Sebutinde,” Mr Santiago Canton, the secretary general of the International Commission of Jurists, wrote to the president of the ICJ, Mr Yuji Iwasawa.

“I, therefore, respectfully urge you and the Court to conduct an investigation into these allegations, and if substantiated, undertake remedial actions consistent with Principles 17-20 of the UN Basic Principles. In the interim, I would request that you act to immediately remove vice-president Sebutinde from participating further in proceedings in the South Africa v. Israel case,” he added.

He concluded: “We consider that these statements are reflective of a lack of impartiality, or the appearance of impartiality, on the part of the vice-president, at least in respect of her participation in the deliberations concerning Israel and the State of Palestine, and in particular the Application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in the Gaza Strip (South Africa v Israel).”

The International Commission of Jurists advocates for the protection of judges and lawyers from undue interference or reprisals for duly discharging their duties, and for their accountability when they breach their duties.

The jurists and lawyers in their petition to the ICJ president claim that Justice Sebutinde’s continued role in the context of ongoing proceedings before the Court, such as South Africa v Israel, and at least any other proceedings concerning Israel or the State of Palestine, would be profoundly damaging to the Court’s impartiality, propriety and integrity, or to perceptions thereof, as well as to public confidence in the Court.

“As you are aware, Principle 2 of the UN Basic Principles on the Independence of the Judiciary affirms the principle that ‘The judiciary shall decide matters before them impartially, on the basis of facts and in accordance with the law, without any…improper influences…from any quarter and for any reason,’” Mr Santiago said in the petition.

He added: “The words attributed to the vice-president are inconsistent with these principles.

These remarks raise serious concerns as to whether her decisions were taken solely on the basis of facts and in accordance with the law, but rather may have also been taken under ‘improper influences’, specifically her religious and political beliefs regarding Israel and the purported approaching of ‘end times.’” By press time, it was unclear what steps the ICJ would take against Justice Sebutinde.

Background

The South African government brought the case against Israel on December 29, 2024, accusing it of “genocidal acts” in its military assaults on Gaza. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) went on in its ruling to order Israel to take measures to prevent and punish direct incitement of genocide in its ongoing war in Gaza.

An overwhelming majority of the ICJ’s 17-judge panel voted to order urgent measures, which covered most of South Africa’s request, aside from ordering a halt to the Israeli war on Gaza. But Justice Sebutinde voted against all six measures of the ICJ, a dissent that has since kicked up a storm across the globe.