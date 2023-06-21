Justice Stella Amoko's body to be brought to Parliament today

The body of the former Supreme Court Judge, Justice Stella Arach Amoko will be honoured, in parliament today during a special sitting.

"The House is adjourned to Wednesday, 21 June 2023 at 2.00pm for a #SpecialSitting in honour of former Supreme Court Judge, Justice Stella Arach Amoko," reads part of a message on Parliament's official Twitter handle posted on June 20.

Lady Justice Amoko died on June 17 after a short illness.

The legal fraternity yesterday praised the late Justice Amoko for her distinctive character and quality work that saw her rise through the ranks within the Judiciary to the level of Supreme Court Judge in 2012, a position she held till her demise over the weekend.

She joined judicial service in the High Court in 1997 before she was promoted to the level of Justice of the Court of Appeal in 2010.

Yesterday, Parliament opened plenary by observing a moment of silence in honour of Justice Amoko and the students from Lhubiriha Secondary School that were on June 17 killed by suspected Allied Defense Force (ADF) rebels.