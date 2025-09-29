Justice Tibatemwa launches guide for election disputes

With the 2026 general election around the corner, Supreme Court Justice Lillian Tibatemwa-Ekirikubinza has released a book that sums up important court decisions from the 2021 elections.

The guide is aimed at helping judges and lawyers handle election-related disputes better and more efficiently. The book is titled “Enhancing Electoral Justice in Uganda: A Review of Court of Appeal Decisions Arising from the 2021 Parliamentary Elections”.

It focuses on rulings made by the Court of Appeal, which is the final court for resolving cases involving Parliamentary and Local Council elections. Speaking at the book launch in Kampala last week, Justice Tibatemwa noted that Uganda has gone through six parliamentary election cycles since the 1995 Constitution was introduced.

She said each cycle has faced many legal battles, often due to claims that the Electoral Commission didn’t follow the law or that some winners broke election rules. “Our main goal was to give judges and lawyers easy access to well-explained legal decisions on election disputes,” Justice Tibatemwa said.

She added: “Since the Constitution gives courts the power to settle these disputes, people unhappy with election results have continued to seek justice through the courts.”

Key lessons from past rulings

In some election disputes, the person being sued tries to avoid being served with court documents by hiding until the deadline passes. This can make it hard for the petitioner to move forward with their case. The law requires that anyone being sued in an election petition must be informed in person.

But in the Fred Nyanzi vs Muhammad Nsereko case (from the 2021 elections), the Court of Appeal ruled that if someone is dodging service, then leaving the court notice at their home gate is acceptable. “The goal is to make sure the person knows they are being sued,” Justice Tibatemwa explained.

“In this case, that goal was achieved.”

However, she said the court has not yet made a clear decision on whether sending the notice via WhatsApp counts as official service. Mr Nyanzi sent the notice to MP Nsereko’s WhatsApp, and there was evidence it was read, but the court didn’t say whether that was a legally valid service.

Should election petition evidence be in written statements or physical testimony? Justice Tibatemwa pointed out that courts have not been consistent on how evidence in election disputes should be presented. According to Rule 15 of the election petition rules, all evidence should be submitted through sworn written statements (affidavits). This has been the usual practice. But in some cases from the 2021 elections, judges ruled differently.

For example, in Kayanja Vince De Paul vs Fabrice Rulinda, Justice Madrama said this rule might conflict with the Parliamentary Elections Act, which allows for witnesses to appear and testify, like in regular court cases. Similarly, in Lokeris vs Komol, another judge ruled that even if a petition is filed without an affidavit, the claims can still be proven through other types of evidence, again, similar to how ordinary court cases work.

Final notes

Justice Tibatemwa co-authored the book with two lecturers from Makerere University’s Law School, Mr Daniel Ruhweza and Mr Benson Tusasirwe.