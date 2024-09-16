Justus Lyattu dedicated life to family and journalism

Douglas Ngobi could never have imagined that the joyous news of his first born's birth would one day end in the heartbreak of burying him.

Forty-four years later, the retired educationist bid a final farewell to his son, Justus Moses Barsabbas Lyattu, a journalist with Nation Media Group-Uganda (NMG-U).

Lyattu who passed away a week earlier was last Friday buried in Nambo B Village, Iwemba Sub-county, Bugiri District, leaving behind a circle of grief-stricken family, friends, and colleagues.

"I have not lost a son but my fellow man," a tearful Ngobi said at the burial, urging everyone to celebrate Lyattu’s life rather than mourn his death.

Rachel Nabisubi, a colleague at the Daily Monitor, a publication of the NMG-U, recalled Lyattu's positive outlook even in difficult times: "We would always laugh and smile, knowing there was so much to be grateful for. I remember when we were allowed to start working together, we were both so happy and thanked Sam Ssetumba for introducing us to Nation Media Group. It’s been God’s grace ever since."

Lyattu’s father described him as a joyful yet serious boy who worked hard and kept his sorrows to himself, always protecting those he loved.

This father, husband, and journalist tragically succumbed to kidney failure on September 4, at Doctors Clinic, Mpererwe, Wakiso District. Lyattu's death shocked those closest to him.

"When I called him that morning, I was told he had been taken to a nearby clinic. We even spoke, and he asked for milk and water, which I bought. As I was preparing to return, I was told he had been transferred to Doctors Clinic. Minutes later, I saw a post saying he had died," his best friend, Aloyzius Kasoma, recalled.

His family viewed him as a pillar of strength and unity.

"He was the first in our family to graduate, which inspired all of us to pursue education. Now, we’re all graduates," his brother Ignatius Hosiana shared.

His sister, Joan Mugambe, added: "Whenever I had problems, I called him. He was always there for me. I’ve lost a brother and a friend."

Born at Bugiri General Hospital, Lyattu embraced his faith on December 15, 2000, receiving his first Holy Communion at St Peter’s Catholic Church in Oyugis, Kenya.

His education journey began in Kenya, attending Mbita Point International School and Makongeni Primary School before completing his secondary education in Uganda at Manchester Secondary School, Bugiri.

"His passion for learning led him to Makerere University, where he earned a degree in Mass Communication, laying the foundation for his journalism career," his father, Ngobi, noted.

Lyattu’s professional journey started at The Observer, before joining the Daily Monitor, where he earned a reputation as a dedicated writer.

Mr Nelson Naturinda, the head of the Business Desk at NMG-U, said: "Justus was a hard working, passionate man who loved his job. His death leaves a huge void."

His dedication was not new. Ms Yudaya Nangonzi, his former colleague at The Observer, said: "Justus would always offer a helping hand. He ensured the newsroom ran smoothly. His love was selfless."

Mr Kasoma shared a personal memory: "When I underwent colon surgery, Justus visited me daily, mobilising support from friends. I’ve lost a brother."

Ms Jackline Nabwire, a communication officer at the World Wide Fund, recalled meeting Lyattu at Makerere University: "I had attended elite schools like Nabisunsa Girls, but Justus, despite attending ‘unknown’ schools, earned a government sponsorship. He was humble, resilient, and brilliant. He and Isaac Kisa became like brothers to me."

Lyattu also worked as a field technician with UMEME and taught at Mama Kevina Comprehensive Secondary School, later teaching in Gaborone, Botswana.